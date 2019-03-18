New Feature Film "Tiger Heart" to be Directed by Hollywood Filmmaker Dwight H. Little

L to R: “Tiger Heart” producers Amit Sarin and Vineesha Arora Sarin, producer/screenwriter Scott J.T. Frank, director Dwight H. Little

Production on Film About the Global Horror of Illegal Poaching of Bengal Tigers Set to Begin this Fall in India

We are very pleased to have Dwight’s vision bringing this story to life on film -- we know he will honor the majesty of these creatures within the context of this exciting action/adventure story.” — Film Producer Vineesha Arora Sarin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished filmmaker Dwight H. Little has been signed by NY Studios to direct “Tiger Heart,” a feature film that is set to begin production this Fall in India. The action/adventure film centers on one man’s efforts to stop the ongoing poaching of Bengal tigers, listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and currently thought to number only approximately 2,000 in the wild, a number that has dropped from approximately 2,500 over the past decade.

Casting for the film is currently underway.

“I am looking forward to getting on the ground in India and shooting this great story,” said Little. “Scott J.T. Frank and Si Dunn have written a wonderful screenplay that exposes the horrendous poaching of these magnificent creatures, and the heroic work of those who are on the front lines fighting for their preservation.”

“We are very pleased to have Dwight’s vision bringing this story to life on film,” said producer Vineesha Arora Sarin. “I grew up watching the ‘Free Willy’ franchise, and it is apparent that Dwight understands the human-animal connect very well. He will honor the majesty of these creatures within the context of this exciting action/adventure story.”

Added producer Amit Sarin, “Sharing the plight of these magnificent big cats and the global horror of illegal poaching via this exciting feature film is a journey that I am looking forward to.”

At its core, “Tiger Heart” is a taut action/adventure in which one man spearheads a small international team of conservationists who take on the organized gangs of poachers who feed the black market that trades in the hides, blood and body parts of exotic creatures whose numbers are being dessimated to fuel the billion-dollar illegal wildlife trade. The film is set in the foothills of the Himalayas, and shooting begins this Fall at Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, located within India’s oldest national park.

Seasoned director Dwight H. Little is known for a long list of feature films, including “Murder at 1600,” starring Wesley Snipes and Diane Lane, “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,” the Steven Seagal blockbuster “Marked for Death” and “Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home,” among others. Little was executive producer on John Woo’s “Broken Arrow,” starring John Travolta and Christian Slater, and has directed episodes of numerous hit television series, including more than 20 episodes of the long-running Fox hit “Bones.”

“Tiger Heart” is produced by NY Studios and Lotus Entertainment Group, and producers Vineesha Arora Sarin, Scott. J.T. Frank, Amit Sarin and Peter Ziebert. Screenplay is by Scott J.T. Frank and Si Dunn.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.