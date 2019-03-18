Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Travel Reward Get a Kicka$$ Tech Job and Party for Good

Recruiting for Good will reward candidates who submit resumes directly to staffing agency for fulltime jobs with fun travel; and donate proceeds to fund camp.

Join Us to Find a Kickass Tech Job and Party for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Monica based, Recruiting for Good is on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships and reward tech candidates who submit resumes directly to the staffing agency for fulltime placement; with fun party weekends According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We have 20 years of recruiting experience finding talented professionals great jobs. Submit your resume to find a kickass tech job in Southern California. Your placement helps us generate proceeds to fund summer camp scholarships.”Rewarding Party WeekendsRecruiting for Good rewards experiences to positively impact lives;1. Enjoy Food, Film, Music, Sport (Games), and Yoga Festivals (events).2. Party Weekends include; flights, hotel accommodations, and tickets (to event/venue).3. You can gift travel reward to anyone living in the U.S..How to Party for Good 1. Must be a U.S. Citizen, U.S. Resident, or EAD, with at least 5 years or more of tech experience in (engineering or information technology).2. Submit resume directly to Carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot).com or job web page; and complete probation period.3. Recruiting for Good rewards fun party weekend. And donates a portion of placement fee earned to fund a summer camp scholarship.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Get a kickass job this year with Recruiting for Good and enjoy travel to party at iHeart Radio Festival in Vegas."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward fun party travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.