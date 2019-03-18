Documentary Celebrates The Grapes of Wrath’s 80th Anniversary

The film draws parallels between the 1930s and today. Juxtaposing Steinbeck’s fictional journey with a modern-day version, this time by five guys on bicycles.

Essentially all the things Steinbeck reflected on in The Grapes of Wrath – are front and centre in American cultural and political discourse right now.” — Charlie Turnbull, Co-Director

USA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An adventure documentary inspired by one Australian’s love of the iconic novel, The Grapes of Wrath, will be released nationally in cinemas in over 300 US cities on April 15th coinciding with the book’s 80th anniversary (the day before). The critically acclaimed film, aptly named “The Bikes of Wrath”, has been racking up festival awards for the last six months including the People’s Choice Award at the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Competition (Free Solo was also in the same competition).The documentary follows five novice (but very endearing) riders as they journey from Sallisaw, Oklahoma to Bakersfield, California. They do it in 30 days while relying on the kindness of strangers (and the current-day equivalent of $18; the amount the Joad family survived on).The documentary explores the broader themes of poverty, self-reliance, community - in the modern day and in the Great Depression when the book is set. It draws explicit parallels between the 1930s and today, with passages from the novel being read aloud by people they meet along the journey. You cant help but be struck by both the enduring power of Steinbeck’s characters and their insights as well as the strength and resilience of communities to both come together and also to welcome the strangers in their midst.“The media’s depiction of America is currently one of division, fear, and at times, ignorance,” said Cameron Ford, Co Director, Co Producer and Featured Cyclist. “However, as filmmakers from Australia, without preconceived notions of the United States, we were able to present a more genuine reflection of America by simply chatting with the small-town regular folks we met along the way.”Filmed in 2015 during the US primaries, The Bikes of Wrath captures a moment in time and offers much needed insight into what unites us rather than what divides us. It has thrilled festival goers in multiple countries and will now enjoy a theatrical event release in the US through Demand Film.For session times and to pre-purchase your tickets go to Demand.film.Media interviews and screener requests: Drew Lambert +61 425 200 606 or drew@dlcomms.com.auMedia materials (including images to be used with your story): http://www.dlcomms.com.au/the-bikes-of-wrath-presskit

The Bikes of Wrath - Oklahoma to California: 1600 miles, 420 dollars, 30 days, 5 bikes, 2 guitars and one of the most influential novels of the 20th century



