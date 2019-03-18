NATO allied nations from last year’s NATO Summit to attend Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2019

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference 2019

SMi reports: NATO allied nations including UK, Poland, Germany, Netherlands & Belgium will be attending Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology in London this May.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the NATO Summit in Brussels last year, Defence Ministers from thirteen NATO Allies signed a declaration of intent to cooperate on the introduction of Maritime Unmanned Systems.This new initiative will enable countries including Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and the United Kingdom amongst many others to work together to create increasingly sophisticated and more interoperable unmanned, maritime vehicles and systems.For NATO and allies, the use of unmanned systems is a leap forward in maritime technology and will enable nations to be significantly more effective in crucial areas such as detecting and clearing mines (Mine Counter Measures - MCM) and finding and tracking submarines (Anti-Submarine Warfare - ASW).Working alongside traditional naval assets, these unmanned systems will increase both situational awareness and control of the seas.For this reason, SMi Group are pleased to host the 3rd annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology (UMST) taking place in London on the 8th and 9th May 2019. Delegates at the two-day conference will hear more about the cooperation from NATO, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and the United Kingdom.For those interested in attending, there is a £ 100 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring at midnight on Friday 29th March 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.umsconference.com/einpress These nations will be presenting exclusively on the very latest advancements in unmanned and autonomous technology.A snapshot of the host-nation speakers for the 2019 event include:From the UKCommodore Mike Knott, Assistant Chief of Staff Maritime Capability, Royal Navy will be presenting on ‘Unmanned and Autonomous Systems and the Future of Royal Navy Capabilities and Power Projection’.Commander Sean Trevethan, Fleet Robotics Officer, Royal Navy will be presenting on ‘Delivering the Next Generation of Royal Navy Assets to Enable Effective Operational Capability into the 21st Century’.Captain Gary Hesling, Captain HM/Hydrographer of the Navy, Royal Navy will be presenting on ‘Integrating Unmanned and Autonomous Systems for More Effective Hydrography in Support of Royal Navy Activities’.Dr. Andrea Munafo, Senior Robotic Systems and Software Engineer, UK National Oceanography Centre will be presenting on ‘Self-Organising Robotic Networks for Ocean Monitoring’.From PolandCaptain Piotr Szymak, Director of Institute of Electrical Engineering and Automatics, Polish Naval Academy will be presenting on ‘Research and Development on Biomimetic Underwater Vehicles’.From GermanyCommander Andreas Muller, Chief Planning Officer, Naval Air Arm, German Navy will be presenting on ‘An Update on the Transformation of German Naval ISR Capabilities Through Rotary Unmanned Aerial Systems in the Maritime Sphere’.From the NetherlandsMr Alexander Gabriëlse, Senior Scientist Underwater Technology, Defence Materiel Organisation will be presenting on ‘SALSA: Utilising Unmanned Underwater Assets for Communication and Domain Awareness’.From BelgiumCommander Yvo Jaenen, Deputy Commander Belgian Navy MCM service and Operational Commander North Sea Unmanned MCM and Communications Trials 2016-2017, Belgian Navy will be presenting on ‘Evolving Approaches to Belgian and Dutch Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Operations in the Age of Autonomy’.The event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line up is available online at http://www.umsconference.com/einpress UMST 2019 is the only conference providing holistic coverage of unmanned systems across the full maritime domain, including undersea, surface, and aerial environments.8th and 9th May 2019Holiday Inn Kensington ForumLondon, United KingdomGold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsor: Intrepid MindsFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu on jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For telesales queries, please contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.For media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



