The World Industrial Turbines Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2019 to 2022
About Industrial Turbines
Industrial turbines are equipment used for generating electricity by converting mechanical energy to electrical energy in various industries. There are two types of industrial turbines, which include gas and steam turbines.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global industrial turbines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial turbines market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Industrial Turbines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ansaldo Energia
• BHEL
• GENERAL ELECTRIC
• Siemens
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
Market driver
• Growth in the electric power consumption and production
Market challenge
• Growth in the renewable energy sector
Market trend
• Growth in the natural gas pipeline networks
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Gas turbines – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Steam turbines – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
• Key leading countries
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Growth in the natural gas pipeline networks
• Technological innovations in gas turbines
• Growth of waste to energy plants
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Ansaldo Energia
• BHEL
• GENERAL ELECTRIC
• Siemens
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
Continued…….
