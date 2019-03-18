Agricultural Testing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Agricultural Testing Market

The global Agricultural Testing market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

Agricultural Testing market is driven by several factors such as regulations and legalizations related to environmental protection and productivity of agriculture, rising concern over food safety and sustainable practices, growing food trade and agricultural exports. Sample testing is growing in major agriculture countries to maintain the export growth of commodities. Increasing demand from agriculture dominated developing nations like India, China and Brazil and further technological advancements are expected to provide future growth opportunities for the industry. However, certain factors are restraining the market growth such as time consumption in preparing an extensive sample for testing, cost associated with the operation.

The Global Agricultural Testing Market is segmented by samples such as Water testing, Soil testing, Seed testing, Bio-solids testing, and Others. Based on applications, the market is segmented into Contaminants (Toxins, Chemical Residues, Pathogens, Others) and Quality Assurance (Chemical, Physical).

Global Agriculture Testing Market

Soil Testing occupies the largest market segment in the Agricultural testing market followed by water testing. Agricultural Testing involves a set of soil analysis to meet consumer’s requirements such as cover Soil Fertility analysis, Soil Texture, and True Bulk Density.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America dominates the Agricultural Testing market followed by Europe. Due to the high growth, industrialized agriculture sector, the United States forms the largest market for agricultural testing, both regionally and globally, which is followed by Canada. Increasing awareness towards benefits of testing, India, and China are going to emerge as the highest growth countries in Asia-Pacific. The market growth in South America is expected to drive by Brazil and Argentina.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Eurofins Scientific, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., SCS Global Services, Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Limited, EXOVA, TUV Nord Group, Apal Agricultural Laboratory, Intertek Group Plc, BioControl Systems Inc, BioMerieux SA, Idexx Laboratories, 3M Company, Charm Sciences Inc., Neogen Corporation and Biolumix.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

