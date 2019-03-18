Accounting Software Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Accounting Software Market

Global Accounting Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software.

Scope of the Report:

The Accounting Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Accounting Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Accounting Software competitors. Accounting Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

The global Accounting Software market is valued at 11400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 17300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Accounting Software.

This report studies the Accounting Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Accounting Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Intacct

Assit cornerstone

Aplicor

Red wing

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Embedded Accounting Software Packages

Online Solutions Accounting Software

Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Services

Retail

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Accounting Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Accounting Software

1.2 Classification of Accounting Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Accounting Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Accounting Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Embedded Accounting Software Packages

1.2.4 Online Solutions Accounting Software

1.2.5 Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

1.3 Global Accounting Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Accounting Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Services

1.3.4 Retail

1.4 Global Accounting Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Accounting Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Accounting Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Intuit

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Accounting Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Intuit Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sage

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Accounting Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sage Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 SAP

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Accounting Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SAP Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Oracle (NetSuite)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Accounting Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Oracle (NetSuite) Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Microsoft

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Accounting Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Microsoft Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Infor

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Accounting Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Infor Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Epicor

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Accounting Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Epicor Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Workday

……..CONTINUED





