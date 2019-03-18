Global Organ-on-Chip Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Study On “2019-2023 Organ-on-Chip Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Organ-on-Chip Industry

New Study On “2019-2023 Organ-on-Chip Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The organ on a chip will enable more innovative and flexible systems for mimic tissues, organ, human and other organisms. The organ-on-a-chip is categorized on the basis of an organ such as lung-on-chip, heart-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, and others such as artery-on-chip and skin-on-chip. There are various applications addressed by this technology such as drug discovery and toxicology research. In addition, it finds its application in the cosmetic industry. The major driver for this market is the development of human tissue chips for improvement in drug discovery and improvement in the prediction of organ toxicity liabilities.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672024-global-organ-on-chip-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Moreover, the increasing research and funding for the development of organ-on-chip models is the major attributing factor for the growth of organ-on- chip market. However, the high cost of organ-on-chip models acts as a barrier to the growth of this market. Whereas, the demand for personalized cancer treatment and growing research and funding for organ-on-chip models will create a huge opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to hold a dominant position in the overall market of the organ-on-chip due to the technological advancement and their rapid adoption. Europe is the second largest market driven by increasing demand for personalized treatment and medication. However, APAC is considered to be emerging as a growing market due to growing awareness of and government initiatives for the adoption of innovative healthcare technologies and the development of organ modular platform.

There are various companies who are involved in the Organ-on-Chip business such as Cherry Biotech SAS, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., SynVivo Inc., thinXXS Microtechnology AG, TissUse GmbH, AxoSim Technologies, Hurel Corporation and Emulate Inc. The companies are working on developing Organ-on-Chip models and research. the players are focused on strategies partnership and collaboration and finding a new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. For an instance: Emulate, Inc., and AstraZeneca PLC in May 2018 entered into a collaboration on organ-on-chip technology for improving prediction of human safety and efficacy of drug candidates.

Research Methodology

The market study of Organ-on-Chip market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as the American Chemical Society, The Physicians Committee and others

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for organ-on-chip manufacturers, investing companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Organ-on-Chip market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Research and Analysis by Organ

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Research and Analysis by Application

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Research and Analysis by End-User

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Research and Analysis by Region

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global organ-on-chip

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global organ-on-chip market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global organ-on-chip

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

1. 4DCell

2. AxoSim Inc.

3. BioreclamationIVT, LLC

4. Cherry Biotech SAS

5. CN Bio Innovations

6. Elvesys SAS

7. Emulate, Inc.

8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9. Hesperos, Inc.

10. Hurel Corp.

11. InSphero AG

12. Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.

13. MIMETAS B.V.

14. Nortis Inc.

15. Organovo Holdings, Inc.

16. SynVivo, Inc.

17. TARA Biosystems, Inc.

18. ThinXXS Microtechnology AG

19. TissUse GmbH

20. uFluidix Inc.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3672024-global-organ-on-chip-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Patent Analysis

2.3. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.3.1. Key Findings

2.3.2. Recommendation

2.3.3. Conclusion

2.4. Regulations

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Shift Towards the Development of Animal-Free Models

3.1.2. Application of Organ-On-Chip Models in Cancer Research

3.1.3. Increasing Focus on Drug Discovery and Development

3.1.4. Innovation in Technology Coupled with New Product Launch

3.1.5. Growing Number of Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost of Organ-On-Chip Devices

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Demand for Personalized Cancer Treatment

3.3.2. Growing Research and Funding for Organ-On-Chip Models

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Organ-On-Chip by Organ

4.1.1. Lung-on-Chip

4.1.2. Heart-on-Chip

4.1.3. Kidney-on-Chip

4.1.4. Others

4.2. Global Organ-On-Chip by Application

4.2.1. Drug Discovery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.