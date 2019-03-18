Global Wine Industry Market Analysis Report 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

Global Wine Industry Market Analysis Report 2019

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Global Wine Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023.

It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Global Wine Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The Major players reported in the market include:

E&J Gallo Winery

Constellation Brands

Castel

Caviro

Johnnie Walker

Diageo

Grupo Penaflor

Smirnoff

Treasury Wine Estates

...

Global Wine Market: Product Segment Analysis

Red Wine

White Wine

Sparking Wine

Global Wine Market: Application Segment Analysis

Daily Meals

Social Occasions

Entertainment Venues

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Wine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wine

1.2 Wine Market Segmentation by Type in 2016

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Wine by Type in 2016

1.2.1 Red Wine

1.2.2 White Wine

1.2.3 Sparking Wine

1.3 Wine Market Segmentation by Application in 2016

1.3.1 Wine Consumption Market Share by Application in 2016

1.3.2 Daily Meals

1.3.3 Social Occasions

1.3.4 Entertainment Venues

1.4 Wine Market Segmentation by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wine (2013-2023)

1.5.1 Global Product Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.5.2 Global Product Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Wine Industry

2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

2.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

2.1.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend

2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions

……………………………………………….

……………………………………………….

Chapter 8 Global Wine Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 E&J Gallo Winery

8.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.1.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Business Overview

8.2 Constellation Brands

8.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.2.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Business Overview

8.3 Castel

8.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.3.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Business Overview

8.4 Caviro

8.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.4.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Business Overview

8.5 Johnnie Walker

8.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.5.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Business Overview

8.6 Diageo

8.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.6.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Business Overview

8.7 Grupo Penaflor

8.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.7.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Business Overview

8.8 Smirnoff

8.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.8.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Business Overview

8.9 Treasury Wine Estates

8.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

8.9.2 Product Type, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Business Overview

…

Chapter 9 Wine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9.1 Wine Key Raw Materials Analysis

9.1.1 Key Raw Materials

9.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

9.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

9.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

9.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.1 Raw Materials

9.2.2 Labor Cost

9.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

9.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wine

Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10.1 Wine Industrial Chain Analysis

10.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

10.3 Raw Materials Sources of Wine Major Manufacturers in 2016

10.4 Downstream Buyers

………………………………………

