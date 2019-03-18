Air Oil Separator Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Air Oil Separator Market

An air and oil separator is used to extract oil from scavenged air before sending it to an intake manifold. Air oil separators may vary according to capacity and removal efficiency. An air oil separator plays a vital role as residual oil in the compressed air may negatively impact various processes, such as distribution network or pneumatic controls and production equipment. High efficiency air oil separators conserve lubricating oil and eliminate air pollution.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mikropor

Solberg Manufacturing

Mann+Hummel

Sullair Australia

Walker Engineering

JJ Filters

Sotras

Tiger Filtration Limited

Meggitt Control Systems

Increasing regulations concerning the discharge of atmospheric pollutants are expected to be key drivers for the growth of the air oil separator market across the globe. The rising demand for effective means of removing oil particles from the discharged air is also fueling the demand for air oil separators. Growing need of oil separators in the automotive industry to separate oil from the vapor is also expected to propel the demand for air oil separators over the forecast period. Rising demand for better fuel efficiency in marine and aircraft industries is anticipated to boost the demand for air oil separators. Developing industrial sectors, such as food processing, beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical and oil and gas, especially in emerging countries are estimated to drive the demand for air oil separators in the coming years. An air oil separator’s operational life depends on usage, maintenance and environmental conditions; hence, the aftermarket segment for air oil separators is expected to drive the market with a significant growth rate.

The global Air Oil Separator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Oil Separator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Oil Separator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pleated Air Oil Separator

Deep Filter Air Oil Separator

Coalescing Air Oil Separator

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Construction Industry

Electrical Engineering Industry

Automotive

Marine

Aircraft

