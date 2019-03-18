SEARCHING FOR THE GENETIC ORIGIN OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST POPULATION -- YELLOW EMPEROR GENE

portrait of the Yellow Emperor World Ancestry of the Yellow Emperor Gene the scene of worship

April 7th,2019,people will dress in costumes decorated with surnames to give thanks for the continuation of their bloodline and the stability of their lives.

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEARCHING FOR THE GENETIC ORIGINOF THE WORLD'S LARGEST POPULATION-- YELLOW EMPEROR GENE In Chinese mythology, people attribute all the gifts of civilization to the king who used magic powers to improve the lives of his people, and chief among them was the Yellow Emperor. His genes are seeded evenly and thickly throughout East Asia and are thought to account for 25 percent of the world's population. China's diverse population groups are increasingly considered to be a relatively homogeneous group with unique origins and uninterrupted blood lineage that can be traced back to the Yellow Emperor.If you are an American Indian or Asian, you have the possibility to have it twice or three times as many as Africans. The term "Chinese", whether limited to Han people or widely including other ethnic groups, is a general category comparable to the concept of "Anglo-Saxon" in Victorian Age: even if its members are scattered around the globe, it is a kind of genetic inheritance and a culture as well. The Chinese nation has her unique origin and continuity, and all "Chinese" can be linked through blood lineage.The fossil evidence from Henan Province, China, is part of a broad picture of human evolution around the world and even part of the country's history—an ancient and fragmentary part that is real and mysterious. Zhengzhou of Henan Province has a long history with 8,000 years of Peigang culture, 5,000 years of the Yellow Emperor culture and 2700 years of Zhenghan culture. Here, one can find the origin and stories of the Yellow Emperor gene, which is one of the oldest lists of blood lineage in the world. Is it Africa or East Asia that is the true origin of mankind?As the place where the Yellow Emperor was born, Xinzheng in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, is the source of the Yellow Emperor's biological genes and the origin place of the world's exploration of Chinese cultural genes. Since the beginning of the 21st century, the annual grand ceremony held by Zhengzhou to commemorate the Yellow Emperor has become the spiritual space of billions of "Chinese people" who trace back their roots and explore themselves in the process of cultural transmission. Where am I from? The civilization established since the Neolithic Age—Xia and Shang Dynasties has also made Zhengzhou, one of the oldest cities in China, an international metropolis connecting Central China with the world. The Chinese media called her "International Zheng".April 7th, 2019, is the third day of the third month in the Chinese lunar calendar. The third day of the third lunar month is the birthday of the Yellow Emperor, the ancestor of Chinese civilization. On this day of the year, people will dress in costumes decorated with their surnames to give thanks for the continuation of their bloodline and the stability of their lives. It will be interesting to explore the genes of the Yellow Emperor and to seek the wisdom of Chinese people.Zhengzhou, a city where aged traditions mix with modern society, shows its sincerity and openness to the world. The year 2019, is the year of Hai (the year of the pig according to Chinese Zodiac). The grand ceremony of ancestor worship will be opened again in the hometown of the Yellow Emperor: it is a holy tradition, a mysterious and genuine ceremony with oriental cultural elements.



