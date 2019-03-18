Women and Youth Unite to Write Letters to President Trump at 3rd Annual Commemoration of Peace Law

Community leaders support the DPCW D.C. Branch Director of the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG)

Over 300 peace advocates fill Embassy in support of world peace, for the unification of North and South Korea

We’ve sent letters to presidents all over the world. With one heart we should work to make peace, world peace.” — HWPL Chairman Lee

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 16, a crowd of over 300 engaged women-led peace volunteers, community members, government leaders, and religious leaders gathered at the Embassy of Ethiopia to write President Trump peace letters. The letters urged President Trump to join other world leaders by supporting the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW). The DPCW is an international peace law created in 2014, and its 10 articles and 38 clauses provide a realistic approach to the United States’ role for peaceful unification of North and South Korea.

Heavenly Culture World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL), in partnership with the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG) and the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), hosted the event in commemoration of the 3rd anniversary of the DPCW. This event attracted citizens from various sectors of society including local and state government officials; religious leaders representing the Christian, Muslim, Sikh, and Buddhist faiths; non-profit peace organizations; and media personnel.

Rachel Choi, the D.C. branch director of IWPG gave an address, stressing the important role women play in enacting the DPCW and urging unification on an international, national and local level. “If we unite together as one, truly anything is possible,” Choi said.

Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (D) in the Virginia House of Delegates 86th District seat, the youngest elected Muslim legislator in the United States, also made remarks. He claimed that in regards to world peace, it "may seem too theoretical but it’s not - not in this world."

"More than ever we need these solutions and it all starts with us [individually]”. He supported the peace work of HWPL stating, “Let’s continue to push for passage of the DPCW. Let’s continue to pursue peace."

Attendees viewed a video of HWPL chairman, Man Hee Lee, give a keynote address from the main March 14 event in Seoul, South Korea. The crowd cheered after hearing him say that “we have to enact [the DPCW] in the United Nations. We need to make this a certain thing. We’ve sent letters to presidents all over the world. With one heart we should work to make peace, world peace.”

Following the speeches, attendees wrote peace letters to President Donald Trump. HWPL hopes the collaborative efforts of the attendees on Saturday will amplify the peace work that is being accomplished across the world.

"It is our duty to awaken and exhort our politicians to enact this international law, in order to achieve peace, and we will not stop working until all wars cease," Choi said.



