Dark Corners by Reuben “Tihi” Hayslett Explores the Lesser Explored LBGTQ Experiences

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reuben “Tihi” Hayslett’s Dark Corners collection of short stories published by Running Wild Press, explores the lesser visited experiences of those within the LBGTQ communities.“It’s pleasing to see such a diverse array characters be so presented in such a normal way. Each individual is not presented as a token, but rather just another human being who has some real life issues that are often rendered invisible.” -- Wagatwe Wanjuki, feminist writer and activist“The stories in this collection, written before and during the 2016 election, function as a kind of lodestar. They are not explicitly political, but politics hover unmistakeably in and through all of them. They are not realist, but realism pervades even their most magical elements. This is their abiding strength.” -- Asam Ahmad, editor.Press: Running Wild PressDistributor: Ingram Book DistributionRetail: $19.99Wholesale at 55% of retail pricing.ISBN: 9781947041226Trim: PaperbackBinding: 5.5 * 8.5Genre: FIC029000: Fiction short stories, single authorFIC011000: Fiction LGBT, GayPages: 74The ebook and paperback are available for pre-order and will be available wherever books are sold on March 31, 2019.About Running Wild PressRunning Wild Press is for readers who want stories that don’t fit neatly in a box. The world missed out on some of today’s great voices because the stories didn’t fit neatly in a category. Then Lisa was asked, “If that’s how you feel, then do something about it.”Done.Running Wild Press finds writing that illuminates our collective imagination, polishes it, and then shares it with readers.Want to know more about the stories, the author, and the press?Lisa Diane Kastner (Executive Editor and Founder)lkastner@runningwildpress.comPublicitypublicity@runningwildpress.com610-235-9626Twitter: @RunWildBooksFacebook: www.facebook.com/runningwildpress Instagram: www.instagram.com/runningwildpress



