Sri Lanka’s Tamil Areas Came to a Standstill - Tens of thousands rally Opposing Extension of Time to Sri Lanka at UNHRC

JAFFNA , SRI LANKA, March 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Tens of thousands of Tamils held a massive protest rally in the Northern City of Jaffna against attempts to give any extension time to Sri Lanka by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity including sexual assault and rape committed by the Sri Lankan Security forces.Demonstrators also urged UNHRC to refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC) and appoint a Special Rapporteur for the war affected.This rally was led by Jaffna University students and was joined by former Northern Province Council Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran. Tamil Mothers of the Disappeared also joined the rally.The rally started at the Jaffna University and ended with a massive meeting at the Jaffna esplanade.Tamil areas also came to a standstill as a result of schools, shops, offices and markets shut down in solidarity with the rally. Busses and other public transportation vehicles also did not operate. Very few private vehicles were seen in the roads.Another rally is going to be held on March 19th in the Eastern city of Batticaloa emphasizing the same demands.Link to Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2VLHE5S4z4



