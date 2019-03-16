A CONVERSATION AND BOOK SIGNING WITH LUCA LEONVAGO, AUTHOR AND PRESIDENT OF GREECENEEDSLOVE

Dr. Leonvago, a noted scholar, discusses his new book: Leo and David, a tale of two angels, and the charity he co-founded in 2013 for Greece.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, March 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREECENEEDSLOVE Inc. Atlanta and the BUREAU OF GENERAL SERVICES QUEER-DIVISION are pleased to announce the arrival of the new book, "LEO AND DAVID, A TALE OF TWO ANGELS" by published author Luca Leonvago. This book is a heartwarming and fantastical look into one man’s journey forced to flee his country and learn to navigate a new world, all the while trying to find love and to love himself, along the way to a happy ending.The book is written in Roman a clef style. The author has seen or experienced but portrays as a fictional tale. The characters and plot are based on his personal life. It has been designed as an educational tool for student-centered creative expression. Both adults and young adults can use their imagination, drawing characters and places, to generate early discussion and understanding on important issues such as human rights, women equality, love is love and the role of friends in the development of a child. It is a fantastic tool for parents and teachers to participate in structured conversations, research to learn history and re-discover the pleasure of reading a book rather than an iPad. This book will empower you to swap routine, with passion, creativity, research, intuition, imagination, and motivation. For the occasion, the author also presents the charity to which the proceeds of the book go entirely. Greeceneedslove was founded in 2013 together with American poet David Carrigan and aims to help artists, artisans, and researchers from Greece or with Greece as the main subject of their work or postgraduate education. Greeceneedslove supports the production of contemporary Greek Art while preserving Art history as common roots to the world.Meet the Author, Luca Leonvago at his book signing on Friday, March 22, 2019. This Fun-Filled event will take place at the Bureau of General Services-Queer Division 208 W 13th St, Rm 210, New York, New York 10011. The event will be held from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The author will be on hand to meet and greet you, read from his book and sign your copy.



