Australia’s Ella Bourne Set to Star in Series ‘The Wasteland'

Actor/producer Ella Bourne set to star in US shot series, 'The Wasteland' Ella Bourne is a fan favourite in her native Australia.

The series comes from award-winning production company, Double Yellow Line Films.

Ella [Bourne] is incredible and an acting powerhouse” — Director Eva Torkkola

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-award-winning Australian actor/producer Ella Bourne is set to star in US series ‘The Wasteland’ produced through Double Yellow Line Films. Directors attached include David Beatty (‘Get Spy’), Chelsea Alden (‘13 Reasons Why’) and Natasha Behnam (‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’)."Ella is incredible and an acting powerhouse," said director Eva Torkkola ('Tether').Ella is signed on to play the antagonist Allegra in season three, having been credited as ‘The Operator’ in earlier seasons. Details are currently under wraps.Bourne recently attracted critical acclaim for her portrayal of ‘Helen of Troy’ in the Australian production ‘Women of Troy’, and plays a leading role in the new TV mini-series Pink Coffee for Vigorous Fizz Pictures. She won Best Supporting Actress at the Melbourne Underground Film Festival for her her role in Rubbers.On the producing side, Bourne recently won Best Environmental Film at the California Film Awards for her powerful project, Awoke, in which she also starred. The keen surfer and activist is attached to produce projects in the US in the coming year as well, including feature ‘The Jailer Within’ with Executive Producer David Redman (‘Charlie and Boots’) and Cathrin Blickling (‘Boundless’).Bourne is represented by theatrical agent Cheryl Murphy from Spectrum Talent and Sandra Brosnan at One World Talent.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.