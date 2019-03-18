ILLUMETALK RELEASES NEW PODCAST EPISODE ABOUT INDUSTRIAL IoT AND INDUSTRY 4.0

This new episode of IllumeTALK explores how advancements in technology are empowering manufacturers to operate smarter, faster and stronger.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IllumeTALK, a branded podcast series by Illumetek Corporation (Illumetek), just released a new episode about Industrial IoT, Industry 4.0 and Augmented Reality (“AR”). It’s one that manufacturers should not miss.In this episode, IllumeTALK host Aaron Woloszyn had the opportunity to sit down with Industrial IoT and AR expert, Marci Maynard. Armed with a passion for technology and empowering manufacturers to operate smarter, faster and stronger, Maynard aims to educate listeners how recent and rapid advancements in connected technology can make it all possible.As a member of both Factur and Women in Manufacturing® , Maynard also discusses the importance of information sharing, particularly when it comes to solving one of the biggest pain points in the industry today – workforce development.“The reason manufacturers are adapting more quickly is because they have to. We are currently experiencing the fourth industrial revolution – “Industry 4.0” – which means that the world as a whole is transitioning. Things are going from just being in the physical world, to also now being in the digital world. They must come together and co-exist for maximum performance and efficiency.”Maynard continues, “These days, every industry is being challenged – manufacturers especially. It’s not just about beating the competition in your local, regional or national market anymore. You have to beat the competition worldwide.”The discussion continues to include how the data that’s being collected via connected devices facilitates better, more efficient decision making in real-time.“This data is allowing plant managers and folks who are in operations to understand what’s going on in their facility at a level that they’ve never been able to before,” says Maynard.IllumeTALK’s host, Aaron Woloszyn says, “Marci was able to cover so much valuable information in this episode. With the excitement surrounding this technology, and the projected explosion of Industrial IoT and AR usage in the coming years, this is hands-down one of our most interesting episodes yet. I hope our listeners really enjoy it!”Listen to the latest episode of IllumeTALK, featuring Marci here , or on any of your favorite podcast platforms -- iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher and TuneIn!About IllumetekIllumetek focuses on helping businesses advance their efficiency and sustainability initiatives through lighting, electrical, controls, and IoT solutions.From LED upgrades and simple controls, to energy management and smart building technology, Illumetek is proud to provide national, enterprise-level program management services with a unique commitment to logistical expertise and operational excellence.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.