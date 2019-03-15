Beer Global Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2025

Beer Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Beer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Beer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

India Beer Market: Overview

India is one of the biggest manufacturers of Beer in the world. The Indian beer industry has been witnessing steady growth of 7-9% per year over the last ten years. The beer market is matured in India over the years but still, it is highly confined to limited varieties. Traditionally Beer started in Europe and African Countries. Beer Industry in India unlike other emerging economy is still very traditional in nature and is largely controlled by Cooperatives and Independent Beer companies. Asia's first brewery was incorporated in 1855 at Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh in India under the name “Dyer Breweries.” Beer is gradually more acceptable as a social drink and the urban youth in particular favors it as the preferred alcoholic beverage.

The Indian beer market is progressively attractive and it is anticipated that the beer market will double in size over the forecast period. Owing to the growing youth segment, increasing purchasing power, changing consumer preference, and growing urbanization are the major factor growth of the beer industry in India. Additionally, Changing lifestyle, increasing stress life, and diversification of products helping Beer industry to grow in India. The forthcoming maturation of the beer market combined with the growing middle class will certainly also open up for interesting export possibilities for craft breweries. The healthy growth rate for the beer industry is an indication of the huge potential of opportunities open for breweries and beer brands makers in India.

Mild Beer segment is the fastest growing category in the India Beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the category, the India beer market has been segmented into Strong Beer and Mild Beer. The Mild beer market is expected to have a high healthy CAGR over the forecast period and projected to break the share of a strong bear market in India. Indian is primarily a strong beer consuming nation but consumers are slowly shifting towards mild beers owing to changing consumer taste, and rise in the availability of the product.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the India beer market has been segmented into On-Trade channel and Off-Trade channel. The off-trade distribution channel is witnessing high growth due rate they offer is much cheaper rate than their On-Trade counterpart. The off-trade market comprises of retail outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, wines & spirits shops etc.

South India accounts for the largest share of the India beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the India beer market has been segmented into North, South, East, and West. South India accounted for the largest market share of the India beer market. North India and Western India are expected to be the fastest growing markets owing to the growing number of urban cities in these regions and the presence of favorable demographic factors.

India Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as United Breweries Limited, Carlsberg India Private Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited, AB InBev India Pvt. Ltd, Molson Coors India Private Limited, Cerana beverages private limited, Arbor Brewing Company, B9 beverages private limited, SOM Distilleries and Breweries Limited, and Young Fisherman are the key players of beer market in India.

Scope of the Report

By Category

ü Strong

ü Mild

By Packaging

ü Bottled Beers

ü Canned Beers

ü Draught Beers

By Distribution Channel

ü On-Trade

ü Off-Trade

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India beer market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

ü North

ü South

ü East

ü West

Key Stakeholders

Beer Manufacturers

Beer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Beer Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

