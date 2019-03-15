AdvisorHub Unveils New Digital Marketplace Highlighting Boutique Money Managers

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvisorHub.com, the nation’s fastest growing news site for financial advisors, has launched AdvisorHub Boutique — a resource for advisors to get investment insights and current product information on boutique money managers.

AH Boutique will serve as a valuable source of information for advisors who seek customization for clients and specialized investment approaches, as well as allowing boutique money managers to share their story and vision in one central location.

Traditionally, boutique funds have been hard to find and quality information on these investment vehicles not readily accessible. AH Boutique will bring dozens of vetted boutique investments to one of the largest advisor audiences in the world, creating new investment opportunities for advisors and their clients.

The boutique funds service and advisor experience are more personalized, giving access to investment and research teams that allow for more timely market updates, customization, and help with client conversations. Boutique money managers add value through customization and varying investment choices, allowing FA’s to not be limited solely to large firm offerings.

“At AdvisorHub, we are advocates for advisors, and given the recent market conditions, it’s an ideal time to get boutique money manager information out to our readers,” said Tony Sirianni, CEO & Publisher of AdvisorHub. “Boutiques have a story to tell and this new section is designed so that FA’s can easily digest information and potentially add unique products they can’t find anywhere else to their investment strategies.”



