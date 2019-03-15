Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Vinyl Surface Coatings Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Vinyl surface coatings are based primarily on vinyl acetate–based latexes used in architectural coatings, and also on solvent-based copolymers of vinyl acetate and vinyl chloride.

The global Vinyl Surface Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vinyl Surface Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vinyl Surface Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Hexion

Gellner Industrial

Caplugs

APV Engineered Coatings

Key Resins

PolyOne

Klumpp Coatings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent-based

Waterborne (Latex)

Powder

Segment by Application

Industrial

Construction

Printing Inks

Automotive

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vinyl Surface Coatings

1.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solvent-based

1.2.3 Waterborne (Latex)

1.2.4 Powder

1.3 Vinyl Surface Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Printing Inks

1.3.5 Automotive

1.4 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Vinyl Surface Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Vinyl Surface Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Vinyl Surface Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Vinyl Surface Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vinyl Surface Coatings Business

7.1 Arkema

7.1.1 Arkema Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arkema Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hexion

7.2.1 Hexion Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hexion Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Gellner Industrial

7.3.1 Gellner Industrial Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Gellner Industrial Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Caplugs

7.4.1 Caplugs Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Caplugs Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 APV Engineered Coatings

7.5.1 APV Engineered Coatings Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 APV Engineered Coatings Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Key Resins

7.6.1 Key Resins Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Key Resins Vinyl Surface Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PolyOne

7.7.1 PolyOne Vinyl Surface Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

Continuous…

