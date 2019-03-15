Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Roche Holdings (Switzerland)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)
Sigma Aldrich Corp (U.S.)
Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)
Bruker Corporation (U.S.)
Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
Asylum Research (U.S.)
Carl Zeiss Ag (Germany)
FEI Co. (U.S.)
Danish Micro Engineering (Denmark)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)
Jeol Ltd. (Japan)
Nikon Corporation (Japan)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
W-SEM
Fib-SEM
Tem
Market segment by Application, split into
Life sciences and material sciences
Whereas biomedical sample
Material sample
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 W-SEM
1.4.3 Fib-SEM
1.4.4 Tem
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Life sciences and material sciences
1.5.3 Whereas biomedical sample
1.5.4 Material sample
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Size
2.2 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Roche Holdings (Switzerland)
12.1.1 Roche Holdings (Switzerland) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.1.4 Roche Holdings (Switzerland) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Roche Holdings (Switzerland) Recent Development
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)
12.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Sigma Aldrich Corp (U.S.)
12.3.1 Sigma Aldrich Corp (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.3.4 Sigma Aldrich Corp (U.S.) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sigma Aldrich Corp (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)
12.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Bruker Corporation (U.S.)
12.5.1 Bruker Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.5.4 Bruker Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bruker Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
12.6.1 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.6.4 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.7 Asylum Research (U.S.)
12.7.1 Asylum Research (U.S.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.7.4 Asylum Research (U.S.) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Asylum Research (U.S.) Recent Development
12.8 Carl Zeiss Ag (Germany)
12.8.1 Carl Zeiss Ag (Germany) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.8.4 Carl Zeiss Ag (Germany) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Carl Zeiss Ag (Germany) Recent Development
12.9 FEI Co. (U.S.)
12.9.1 FEI Co. (U.S.) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Introduction
12.9.4 FEI Co. (U.S.) Revenue in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 FEI Co. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.10 Danish Micro Engineering (Denmark)
