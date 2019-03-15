Global Grass-fed Protein Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Grass-fed Protein Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Grass-fed protein is kind of natural protein derived from the milk of Grass-fed cows as their diet is 100% natural or it can be said that they are free from any additives and toxic substances.

Some of the key drivers making the positive impact towards rising demand for protein-based products in the global market is increasing consumer perception on the importance of getting enough protein in one’s diet in order lead a healthy life and also has prompted consumers to consume protein as a functional component.

In countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and other European countries the preference for flavored has grown significantly, leading to higher demand for ethnic and exotic flavoring based protein products.

On analyzing the current market scenario of Grass-fed protein, primary demand for this product is especially among United States and Western European countries followed by Asia-Pacific region.

The global Grass-fed Protein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Grass-fed Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Grass-fed Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ProMix Nutrition

NutraBio Labs

Swanson Health Products

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland

BodyUprising Enterprises

Antler Farms

True Nutrition

Naked Nutrition

Mirrabooka Protein

NOW Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chocolate Flavor

Vanilla Flavor

Others Flavor

Segment by Application

Shakes

Nutritional Bars

Juices

Protein-based Drinks

Others

