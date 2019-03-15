Travel Backpacks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023
Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Travel Backpacks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Travel Backpacks Market
The global Travel Backpacks market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Travel Backpacks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Travel Backpacks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Travel Backpacks in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Travel Backpacks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Travel Backpacks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Swiss Gear
Oakley
High Sierra
Timbuk2
Sumtree
S-Zone
Kensington
Osprey
Ebags TLS
Hynes Eagle
REI Vagabond
Kelty Redwing
Market size by Product
Wheeled Backpack
Shoulder Backpack
Market size by End User
For business
For Casual Trips
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Travel Backpacks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Travel Backpacks market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Travel Backpacks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Travel Backpacks submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Backpacks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Travel Backpacks market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Travel Backpacks Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel Backpacks Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Wheeled Backpack
1.4.3 Shoulder Backpack
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Travel Backpacks Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 For business
1.5.3 For Casual Trips
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Travel Backpacks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Travel Backpacks Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Travel Backpacks Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Travel Backpacks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Travel Backpacks Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Travel Backpacks Revenue by Regions
…………..
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Travel Backpacks Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Travel Backpacks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Travel Backpacks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Travel Backpacks Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Travel Backpacks Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Travel Backpacks Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Travel Backpacks Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Travel Backpacks Forecast
12.5 Europe Travel Backpacks Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Travel Backpacks Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Travel Backpacks Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Travel Backpacks Forecast
………..
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Travel Backpacks Product Picture
Table Travel Backpacks Market Segments
Table Key Manufacturers Travel Backpacks Covered
Table Global Travel Backpacks Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)
Figure Global Travel Backpacks Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025
Figure Wheeled Backpack Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Wheeled Backpack
Figure Shoulder Backpack Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Shoulder Backpack
