Battery Chargers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023

Introduction

Global Battery Chargers Market

Battery chargers are devices that integrate charge control circuitry to charge batteries for electronic devices. A battery charger is distinct from an external power supply, which is an external electrical device that is used to convert household AC electric current into DC current or low-voltage AC current to provide power to a device.

The increasing demand for battery chargers drives the market. Smartphones and innovations such as wireless, smart and fast chargers are key drivers for battery chargers market. Battery chargers are convenient and portable, people are able to take them wherever and whenever they go. Additionally, the rise in living standard and increasing disposable income are also important factors contributing to the growth of market.

The global Battery Chargers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Battery Chargers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Battery Chargers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Accutronics

Anoma

Exide Technologies

HindlePower

Jeckson Electronics

Lester Electrical

Minwa Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SIMPLE CHARGERS

INTELLIGENT CHARGERS

PULSE CHARGERS

Segment by Application

Laptops

Smartphones

Feature Phones

EVs

Tablets

DSCs

Music Players

Portable Gaming Devices

Smartwatches

Table of Contents

1 Battery Chargers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Battery Chargers

1.2 Battery Chargers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Battery Chargers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SIMPLE CHARGERS

1.2.3 INTELLIGENT CHARGERS

1.2.4 PULSE CHARGERS

1.3 Battery Chargers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Battery Chargers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Laptops

1.3.3 Smartphones

1.3.4 Feature Phones

1.3.5 EVs

1.3.6 Tablets

1.3.7 DSCs

1.3.8 Music Players

1.3.9 Portable Gaming Devices

1.3.10 Smartwatches

1.4 Global Battery Chargers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Battery Chargers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Battery Chargers Market Size

1.5.1 Global Battery Chargers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Battery Chargers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Battery Chargers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Battery Chargers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Battery Chargers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Battery Chargers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Battery Chargers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Battery Chargers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Battery Chargers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Battery Chargers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global Battery Chargers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Battery Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Battery Chargers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Battery Chargers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Battery Chargers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Battery Chargers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Battery Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Battery Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Battery Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Battery Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Battery Chargers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Battery Chargers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Battery Chargers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Battery Chargers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Battery Chargers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Battery Chargers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Battery Chargers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Battery Chargers

Table Global Battery Chargers Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Battery Chargers Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure SIMPLE CHARGERS Product Picture

Table SIMPLE CHARGERS Major Manufacturers

Figure INTELLIGENT CHARGERS Product Picture

Table INTELLIGENT CHARGERS Major Manufacturers



