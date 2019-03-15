Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Aircraft Door 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

Global Aircraft Door Market Professional Survey Report 2019

PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2019
The global Aircraft Door market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Aircraft Door volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Door market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. 
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Aircraft Door in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. 
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Aircraft Door manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Airbus Helicopters 
Latecoere 
Saab 
Elbit Systems 
Triumph Group 
Esterline Technologies 
Barnes Group 
Honeycomb Company of America 
Daher 
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 
Delastek

 

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Segment by Type 
Passenger Doors 
Cargo Doors 
Emergency Doors 
Service/Access Doors 
Landing Gear Doors 
Others

Segment by Application 
Commercial Aviation 
Military Aviation

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Industry Overview of Aircraft Door 
1.1 Definition of Aircraft Door 
1.2 Aircraft Door Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Aircraft Door Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Passenger Doors 
1.2.3 Cargo Doors 
1.2.4 Emergency Doors 
1.2.5 Service/Access Doors 
1.2.6 Landing Gear Doors 
1.2.7 Others 
1.3 Aircraft Door Segment by Applications 
1.3.1 Global Aircraft Door Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Commercial Aviation 
1.3.3 Military Aviation 
1.4 Global Aircraft Door Overall Market 
1.4.1 Global Aircraft Door Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Aircraft Door Production (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 North America Aircraft Door Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 Europe Aircraft Door Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 China Aircraft Door Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.6 Japan Aircraft Door Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Aircraft Door Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.8 India Aircraft Door Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Aircraft Door 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aircraft Door 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Aircraft Door

8 Aircraft Door Major Manufacturers Analysis 
8.1 Airbus Helicopters 
8.1.1 Airbus Helicopters Aircraft Door Production Sites and Area Served 
8.1.2 Airbus Helicopters Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.1.3 Airbus Helicopters Aircraft Door Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.2 Latecoere 
8.2.1 Latecoere Aircraft Door Production Sites and Area Served 
8.2.2 Latecoere Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.2.3 Latecoere Aircraft Door Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.3 Saab 
8.3.1 Saab Aircraft Door Production Sites and Area Served 
8.3.2 Saab Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.3.3 Saab Aircraft Door Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.4 Elbit Systems 
8.4.1 Elbit Systems Aircraft Door Production Sites and Area Served 
8.4.2 Elbit Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.4.3 Elbit Systems Aircraft Door Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.5 Triumph Group 
8.5.1 Triumph Group Aircraft Door Production Sites and Area Served 
8.5.2 Triumph Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.5.3 Triumph Group Aircraft Door Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

