Commercial Boilers Market Size – Industry Share Report 2024

Commercial Boilers, which include the subcategory of institutional boilers, are normally used to produce steam and heat water for space heating in offices, hotels, apartment buildings, hospitals, schools and similar facilities.

Scope of the Report: 
Commercial Boilers are mainly classified into the following types: Oil & Gas Boiler, Coal Boiler, Biomass Boiler, etc. Oil & Gas Boiler is the most widely used type which takes up about 89 % of the total in 2017 in Global. 
Europe and USA are the main consumption regions of Commercial Boilers in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years. 
The downstream industries of Commercial Boilers products are Schools, Hospitals, Office Building, Retail and Warehouse, etc. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic and the development of emerging countries, the consumption increase of Commercial Boilers has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Commercial Boilers products will show an optimistic upward trend. 
Although sales of Commercial Boilers bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Commercial Boilers field hastily. 
The worldwide market for Commercial Boilers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 2520 million US$ in 2024, from 1950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. 
This report focuses on the Commercial Boilers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Viessmann 
Bosch Thermotechnology 
A. O. Smith 
Vaillant 
BDR Thermea 
Ferroli 
Group Atlantic 
Weil-McLain 
AERCO 
Bradford White 
Froling 
Cleaver-Brooks 
Fulton 
Riello 
Ariston 
Harsco 
Laowan 
SUNhouse

 

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Oil & Gas Boiler 
Coal Boiler 
Biomass Boiler

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Schools 
Hospitals 
Office Building 
Retail and Warehouse 
Others

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Commercial Boilers Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Oil & Gas Boiler 
1.2.2 Coal Boiler 
1.2.3 Biomass Boiler 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Schools 
1.3.2 Hospitals 
1.3.3 Office Building 
1.3.4 Retail and Warehouse 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 


2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Viessmann 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Commercial Boilers Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Product A 
2.1.2.2 Product B 
2.1.3 Viessmann Commercial Boilers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.2 Bosch Thermotechnology 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Commercial Boilers Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Product A 
2.2.2.2 Product B 
2.2.3 Bosch Thermotechnology Commercial Boilers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.3 A. O. Smith 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Commercial Boilers Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Product A 
2.3.2.2 Product B 
2.3.3 A. O. Smith Commercial Boilers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.4 Vaillant 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Commercial Boilers Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Product A 
2.4.2.2 Product B 
2.4.3 Vaillant Commercial Boilers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.5 BDR Thermea 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Commercial Boilers Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Product A 
2.5.2.2 Product B 
2.5.3 BDR Thermea Commercial Boilers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.6 Ferroli 
2.6.1 Business Overview 
2.6.2 Commercial Boilers Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Product A 
2.6.2.2 Product B 
2.6.3 Ferroli Commercial Boilers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.7 Group Atlantic 
2.7.1 Business Overview 
2.7.2 Commercial Boilers Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Product A 
2.7.2.2 Product B 
2.7.3 Group Atlantic Commercial Boilers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 

