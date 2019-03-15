Performance Appraisal Software Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 - 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Performance Appraisal Software Market

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market

Description

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market, Performance Appraisal Software, always mentioned with Performance management software, helps organizations establish employee performance standards and enables managers to evaluate employees’ job performance in relation to these standards. Performance management systems are used to manage employee progress, performance, and development in relation to organizational goals. Companies use performance management software to facilitate meaningful and ongoing discussions between managers and direct reports.

Scope of the Report:

Performance Appraisal Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 60.66% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Small Business and Medium-sized Business will occupy more share.

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Performance Appraisal Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle

Saba

SAP

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Performly

Impraise

MAUS

BambooHR

Namely

Zoho Corporation

BreatheHR

Trakstar

ClearCompany

Actus

Insperity

Reviewsnap

PeopleGoal

Beisen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

