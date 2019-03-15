Mobile Remittance Service market will register a noticeable growth by 2025
Wise.Guy.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Mobile Remittance Service Market 2025
Description: -
Around 400 million of the two billion unbanked people in the world have some forms of mobile money account. The global remittance revenue generated from digital channels is estimated to be less than 6% of the total but is progressively growing. However, a predominant endto-enddigital scenario is still some time off.
Scope of the Report:
The growth of the digital remittance market is driven by rise in digitization & automation, reduced remittance cost & transfer time, and growth in adoption of banking & financial services. Furthermore, regulatory initiatives that encourage all financial institutions to become more transparent and nurture richer ecosystems of data & partners supplement the market growth. However, lack of awareness & guidance is a major factor that restrains people from opting for digital remittance transfer mode.
Increase in access of financial services such as basic bank accounts among remittance recipients and rise in internet usage offer growth opportunities for the market.
In 2018, the global Mobile Remittance Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Remittance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Remittance Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Mobetize Corp.
Remitly
Regalii
peerTransfer
Currency Cloud
Azimo
WorldRemit
TransferWise
Ripple
MoneyGram
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Banks
Money Transfer Operators
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Migrant Labor Workforce
Low-income Households
Small Businesses
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Remittance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Remittance Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Banks
1.4.3 Money Transfer Operators
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Migrant Labor Workforce
1.5.3 Low-income Households
1.5.4 Small Businesses
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Remittance Service Market Size
2.2 Mobile Remittance Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Remittance Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…………….
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Mobetize Corp.
12.1.1 Mobetize Corp. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction
12.1.4 Mobetize Corp. Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Mobetize Corp. Recent Development
12.2 Remitly
12.2.1 Remitly Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction
12.2.4 Remitly Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Remitly Recent Development
12.3 Regalii
12.3.1 Regalii Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction
12.3.4 Regalii Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Regalii Recent Development
12.4 peerTransfer
12.4.1 peerTransfer Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction
12.4.4 peerTransfer Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 peerTransfer Recent Development
12.5 Currency Cloud
12.5.1 Currency Cloud Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction
12.5.4 Currency Cloud Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Currency Cloud Recent Development
12.6 Azimo
12.6.1 Azimo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction
12.6.4 Azimo Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Azimo Recent Development
12.7 WorldRemit
12.7.1 WorldRemit Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction
12.7.4 WorldRemit Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 WorldRemit Recent Development
12.8 TransferWise
12.8.1 TransferWise Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction
12.8.4 TransferWise Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 TransferWise Recent Development
Continued......
