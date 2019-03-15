Mobile Remittance Service market will register a noticeable growth by 2025

Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" To Its Research Database

Mobile Remittance Service Market 2025

Description: -

Around 400 million of the two billion unbanked people in the world have some forms of mobile money account. The global remittance revenue generated from digital channels is estimated to be less than 6% of the total but is progressively growing. However, a predominant endto-enddigital scenario is still some time off.

Scope of the Report:

The growth of the digital remittance market is driven by rise in digitization & automation, reduced remittance cost & transfer time, and growth in adoption of banking & financial services. Furthermore, regulatory initiatives that encourage all financial institutions to become more transparent and nurture richer ecosystems of data & partners supplement the market growth. However, lack of awareness & guidance is a major factor that restrains people from opting for digital remittance transfer mode.

Increase in access of financial services such as basic bank accounts among remittance recipients and rise in internet usage offer growth opportunities for the market.

In 2018, the global Mobile Remittance Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Remittance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Remittance Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3705930-global-mobile-remittance-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Mobetize Corp.

Remitly

Regalii

peerTransfer

Currency Cloud

Azimo

WorldRemit

TransferWise

Ripple

MoneyGram

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Low-income Households

Small Businesses

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Remittance Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Remittance Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3705930-global-mobile-remittance-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Banks

1.4.3 Money Transfer Operators

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Migrant Labor Workforce

1.5.3 Low-income Households

1.5.4 Small Businesses

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Remittance Service Market Size

2.2 Mobile Remittance Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Remittance Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…………….

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Mobetize Corp.

12.1.1 Mobetize Corp. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

12.1.4 Mobetize Corp. Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Mobetize Corp. Recent Development

12.2 Remitly

12.2.1 Remitly Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

12.2.4 Remitly Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Remitly Recent Development

12.3 Regalii

12.3.1 Regalii Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

12.3.4 Regalii Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Regalii Recent Development

12.4 peerTransfer

12.4.1 peerTransfer Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

12.4.4 peerTransfer Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 peerTransfer Recent Development

12.5 Currency Cloud

12.5.1 Currency Cloud Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

12.5.4 Currency Cloud Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Currency Cloud Recent Development

12.6 Azimo

12.6.1 Azimo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

12.6.4 Azimo Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Azimo Recent Development

12.7 WorldRemit

12.7.1 WorldRemit Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

12.7.4 WorldRemit Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 WorldRemit Recent Development

12.8 TransferWise

12.8.1 TransferWise Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

12.8.4 TransferWise Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TransferWise Recent Development

Continued......

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3705930-global-mobile-remittance-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.