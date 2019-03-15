Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019

Description

During low speed driving, the system provides the images of the front or rear blind spots in order to improve the safety and convenience of driving. 
As a front/rear monitoring system, it also shows the parking lines to facilitate parking convenience.

This report focuses on Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 

Indect 
Automate 
Sensortec 
Somfy 
Inpeg Vision 
Delphi 
BOSCH 
Siemens 
AKE Parking 
Sieger Parking 
BGIL

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
On-Premises 
Cloud

Segment by Application 
Passenger Car 
Commercial Car

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 
1 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) 
1.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 On-Premises 
1.2.3 Cloud 
1.3 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Passenger Car 
1.3.3 Commercial Car 
1.3 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market by Region 
1.3.1 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market Size Region 
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market Size 
1.4.1 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Business 
7.1 Indect 
7.1.1 Indect Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Indect Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Automate 
7.2.1 Automate Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Automate Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Sensortec 
7.3.1 Sensortec Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Sensortec Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Somfy 
7.4.1 Somfy Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Somfy Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Inpeg Vision 
7.5.1 Inpeg Vision Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Inpeg Vision Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.6 Delphi 
7.6.1 Delphi Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.6.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.6.3 Delphi Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.7 BOSCH 
7.7.1 BOSCH Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.7.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.7.3 BOSCH Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.8 Siemens 
7.8.1 Siemens Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.8.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.8.3 Siemens Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.9 AKE Parking 
7.9.1 AKE Parking Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.9.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.9.3 AKE Parking Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.10 Sieger Parking 
7.10.1 Sieger Parking Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production Sites and Area Served 
7.10.2 Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.10.3 Sieger Parking Automotive Parking Guide System (PGS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.11 BGIL

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail


