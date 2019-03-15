Dental Implants Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dental Implants Industry
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Dental Implants industry.
This report splits Dental Implants market by Implant Type, by Material Type, by Connections, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd. (Israel)
Alpha Dent Implants (Germany)
AON Implants Di Peretto Marco (Italy)
BHI Implants (Israel)
BioHorizons (USA)
BlueSkyBio (USA)
Bone System srl (Italy)
bredent medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain)
Cortex-Dental Implants Industries (Israel)
Cowellmedi (Korea)
Dentalis Bio Solution (USA)
Dentium (Korea)
EDIERRE IMPLANT SYSTEM SRL (Italy)
Global D (France)
Global Implant Solutions, LLC (USA)
Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)
ISOMED S.r.L (Italy)
LASAK, Ltd. (Czech)
MACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.S. (Italy)
MEGAGEN IMPLANT Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Noris Medical Ltd. (Israel)
STEIN SRL (Italy)
Sterngold Dental (USA)
Sweden & Martina S.p.A. (Italy)
TAV Dental Ltd. (Israel)
TBR Implants Group (France)
Ziacom Medical (Spain)
Zimmer Dental (USA)
Ziveco Group (Italy)
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Dental Implants Market, by Implant Type
Conical
Cylindrical
Straight
Short
Other (Anatomical, Angled)
Dental Implants Market, by Material Type
Titanium
Zirconia
Zirconium
Tantalum
Ceramic
Dental Implants Market, by Connections
Hexagonal
Internal
External
Conical
Other (Octagonal, Tri-lobe)
Main Applications
Hospital
Dental Clinic
Others
