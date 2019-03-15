Global Insurance 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities& Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Insurance – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Insurance Market 2019



Description:



Insurance is a business that provides coverage, in the form of compensation resulting from loss, damages, injury, treatment or hardship in exchange for premium payments. The company calculates the risk of occurrence then determines the cost to replace (pay for) the loss to determine the premium amount.

The insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top twenty-four players account about 25% of the total premiums in 2016.

Gross premiums increased in most countries in the life, non-life or both segments in 2015. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favourable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing life insurance products with lower guarantees. The economic context can directly impact the real developments of the life or the non-life sector as the example of Brazil where the high inflation outpaced the nominal growth of non-life premiums shows.

In 2018, the global Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Life Insurance

1.4.3 Non-Life Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agency

1.5.3 Brokers

1.5.4 Bancassurance

1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Insurance Market Size

2.2 Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 AXA

12.2.1 AXA Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AXA Recent Development

12.3 Generali

12.3.1 Generali Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Generali Recent Development

12.4 Ping An Insurance

12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development

12.5 China Life Insurance

12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.6 Prudential PLC

12.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development

12.7 Munich Re

12.7.1 Munich Re Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development

12.8 Zurich Insurance

12.8.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development

12.9 Nippon Life Insurance

12.9.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development

12.10 Japan Post Holdings

12.10.1 Japan Post Holdings Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Japan Post Holdings Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Japan Post Holdings Recent Development

12.11 Berkshire Hathaway

12.12 Metlife

12.13 Manulife Financial

12.14 CPIC

12.15 Chubb

12.16 AIG

12.17 Aviva

12.18 Allstate

12.19 Swiss RE

12.20 Prudential Financial

12.21 Travelers

12.22 AIA

12.23 Aflac

12.24 Legal & General

Continued…..

