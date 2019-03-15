Global Insurance 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities& Forecast To 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Insurance is a business that provides coverage, in the form of compensation resulting from loss, damages, injury, treatment or hardship in exchange for premium payments. The company calculates the risk of occurrence then determines the cost to replace (pay for) the loss to determine the premium amount. 
The insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top twenty-four players account about 25% of the total premiums in 2016. 
Gross premiums increased in most countries in the life, non-life or both segments in 2015. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favourable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing life insurance products with lower guarantees. The economic context can directly impact the real developments of the life or the non-life sector as the example of Brazil where the high inflation outpaced the nominal growth of non-life premiums shows. 
In 2018, the global Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Allianz 
AXA 
Generali 
Ping An Insurance 
China Life Insurance 
Prudential PLC 
Munich Re 
Zurich Insurance 
Nippon Life Insurance 
Japan Post Holdings 
Berkshire Hathaway 
Metlife 
Manulife Financial 
CPIC 
Chubb 
AIG 
Aviva 
Allstate 
Swiss RE 
Prudential Financial 
Travelers 
AIA 
Aflac 
Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Life Insurance 
Non-Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into 
Agency 
Brokers 
Bancassurance 
Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Insurance development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Life Insurance 
1.4.3 Non-Life Insurance 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Agency 
1.5.3 Brokers 
1.5.4 Bancassurance 
1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Insurance Market Size 
2.2 Insurance Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

 ……..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Allianz 
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development 
12.2 AXA 
12.2.1 AXA Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development 
12.3 Generali 
12.3.1 Generali Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Generali Recent Development 
12.4 Ping An Insurance 
12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development 
12.5 China Life Insurance 
12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development 
12.6 Prudential PLC 
12.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development 
12.7 Munich Re 
12.7.1 Munich Re Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development 
12.8 Zurich Insurance 
12.8.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.8.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development 
12.9 Nippon Life Insurance 
12.9.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.9.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development 
12.10 Japan Post Holdings 
12.10.1 Japan Post Holdings Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Insurance Introduction 
12.10.4 Japan Post Holdings Revenue in Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Japan Post Holdings Recent Development 
12.11 Berkshire Hathaway 
12.12 Metlife 
12.13 Manulife Financial 
12.14 CPIC 
12.15 Chubb 
12.16 AIG 
12.17 Aviva 
12.18 Allstate 
12.19 Swiss RE 
12.20 Prudential Financial 
12.21 Travelers 
12.22 AIA 
12.23 Aflac 
12.24 Legal & General

Continued…..

