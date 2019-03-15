Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Research Deliver Insight into API Management Market Market 2019-2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Global API Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global API Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" To Its Research Database

API Management Market 2025

Description: -

The process of publishing, documenting and overseeing application programming interfaces in a secure, scalable environment can be defined as API management. The motive of API management is to allow an organization that publishes an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and the needs of developers.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global API management market whereas Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period 2018-2025.

In 2018, the global API Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global API Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the API Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

IBM
Microsoft
Akana
SAP SE
Oracle
Dell
CA Technologies
Cloud Elements
HPE
Mashape
MuleSoft
RedHat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global API Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the API Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global API Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global API Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 API Management Market Size
2.2 API Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 API Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 API Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 API Management Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in API Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 API Management Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in API Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Akana
12.3.1 Akana Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 API Management Introduction
12.3.4 Akana Revenue in API Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Akana Recent Development
12.4 SAP SE
12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 API Management Introduction
12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in API Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 API Management Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in API Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 Dell
12.6.1 Dell Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 API Management Introduction
12.6.4 Dell Revenue in API Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Dell Recent Development
12.7 CA Technologies
12.7.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 API Management Introduction
12.7.4 CA Technologies Revenue in API Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Cloud Elements
12.8.1 Cloud Elements Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 API Management Introduction
12.8.4 Cloud Elements Revenue in API Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cloud Elements Recent Development

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

