Global Vinyl Acetate: Market Analysis, Share, Trends Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Description:



Vinyl acetate is an organic compound with the formula CH3CO2CH=CH2. This colorless liquid is the precursor to polyvinyl acetate, an important industrial polymer.

The global Vinyl Acetate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vinyl Acetate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vinyl Acetate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Celanese

Sinopec

Clariant

Dairen Chemical

Dow

ExxonMobil

Ineos

Innospec

Joyce Lub And Chem

KURARAY

LyondellBasell

Sipchem

NIPPON GOHSEI

Wacker

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Segment by Application

Solar Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Packaging

Textile

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

