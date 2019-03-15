Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Tractor Engines Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Tractor Engines Market 2019

A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver at a high tractive effort at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction.

The continual development witnessed in the global agricultural industry is estimated to drive the growth prospects for the global tractor engines market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors contributing to this development include increasing global population and advancements made in the field of modern farming techniques. The governments of various economies are also increasingly taking initiatives to encourage farmers to use modern techniques of farming that can improve the productivity, which will consequently drive the demand for tractor engines in the coming years.

APAC was the major revenue contributor to the market during 2017. According to this industry research report, the region is anticipated to continue to account for the maximum market share until the end of 2023 where countries such as China and India is expected to be the major contributors to the market revenue.

The global Tractor Engines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tractor Engines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tractor Engines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Perkins

John Deere

Mahindra＆Mahindra

V.S.T Tillers Tractors

Cummins

DEUTZ

Weichai

Case New Holland

Massey Ferguson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 50KW

50KW-120KW

Above 120KW

Segment by Application

Walking Tractors

Wheeled Tractors

Others



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Tractor Engines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tractor Engines

1.2 Tractor Engines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tractor Engines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Below 50KW

1.2.3 50KW-120KW

1.2.4 Above 120KW

1.3 Tractor Engines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tractor Engines Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Walking Tractors

1.3.3 Wheeled Tractors

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Tractor Engines Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Tractor Engines Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Tractor Engines Market Size

1.5.1 Global Tractor Engines Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Tractor Engines Production (2014-2025)

………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tractor Engines Business

7.1 Caterpillar

7.1.1 Caterpillar Tractor Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Tractor Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Caterpillar Tractor Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Perkins

7.2.1 Perkins Tractor Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Tractor Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Perkins Tractor Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 John Deere

7.3.1 John Deere Tractor Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tractor Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 John Deere Tractor Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mahindra＆Mahindra

7.4.1 Mahindra＆Mahindra Tractor Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tractor Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mahindra＆Mahindra Tractor Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 V.S.T Tillers Tractors

7.5.1 V.S.T Tillers Tractors Tractor Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Tractor Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 V.S.T Tillers Tractors Tractor Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cummins

7.7.1 Cummins Tractor Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Tractor Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cummins Tractor Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



