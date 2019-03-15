Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Nuance Communications
IBM
Microsoft
Creative Virtual
Next IT
Artificial Solutions
Speaktoit
IntelliResponse Systems
CodeBaby
Anboto Group
PEGA
Oracle
eGain
CX Company
Clara Labs
InteliWISE
ViClone
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Speech Recognition
Text-to-Speech Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Users
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Speech Recognition
1.4.3 Text-to-Speech Recognition
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Individual Users
1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprises
1.5.4 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…..
