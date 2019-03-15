Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market
This report focuses on the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Networking (SDN) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
Cisco Systems
Hewlett Packard Company
Microsoft
Juniper Networks
IBM
Nokia Networks
Fujitsu
VMware
NEC
SEL
Broadcom Limited
ZTE Corporation
Google
Verizon Wireless
Huawei Technologies
ALTEN Calsoft Labs
Dimension Data (Beijing) Limited
HCL Technologies
Big Switch Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SDN Switching
SDN Controllers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Cloud Service Providers
Telecommunications Service Providers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Defined Networking (SDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Defined Networking (SDN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 SDN Switching
1.4.3 SDN Controllers
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprises
1.5.3 Cloud Service Providers
1.5.4 Telecommunications Service Providers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size
2.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software Defined Networking (SDN) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued….
