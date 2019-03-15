Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market

This report focuses on the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Networking (SDN) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Company

Microsoft

Juniper Networks

IBM

Nokia Networks

Fujitsu

VMware

NEC

SEL

Broadcom Limited

ZTE Corporation

Google

Verizon Wireless

Huawei Technologies

ALTEN Calsoft Labs

Dimension Data (Beijing) Limited

HCL Technologies

Big Switch Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SDN Switching

SDN Controllers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunications Service Providers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 SDN Switching

1.4.3 SDN Controllers

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprises

1.5.3 Cloud Service Providers

1.5.4 Telecommunications Service Providers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size

2.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software Defined Networking (SDN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued….

