Scott Gray’s ‘Raincoats & Other Short Stories’ Rerelease Available Exclusively in Europe and the U.K. on March 22

Scott Gray

Scott Gray is an Adult Contemporary / Jazz Singer - Songwriter based in Nashville, TN (USA).

I think for anyone who is passionate about music, the personal experience is part of the enjoyment for them. We are all looking for connection.” — Scott Gray

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Gray , an Adult Contemporary / Jazz Singer-Songwriter based in Nashville, TN has rereleased his EP ‘Raincoats & Other Short Stories’ exclusively in the U.K. and Europe. The EP has been remastered and also includes a new bonus track.The single, “Someday” (track five on the EP) is currently spinning on radio stations throughout the U.K. and Europe. There is also a new video for “Someday” that will be released on April 2.True to the title, ‘Raincoats & Other Short Stories’ the seven song EP features stories and personal experiences that Gray wrote in hopes that he will connect with his listeners. His focus and dedication to host his listeners through a journey to articulate life has resulted in a sophisticated sound accompanied by a collection of well-told stories. “I think for anyone who is passionate about music, the personal experience is part of the enjoyment for them. We are all looking for connection. I want them to feel like they were included – a part of the process,” says Gray."Ever since I was a little kid, I was fascinated with stories. Stories always swept me away to another place and time and I loved feeling connected to its characters. Our ability to use our imagination is a very powerful thing and I knew that one day, I wanted to be a story-teller myself. That's basically what 'Raincoats & Other Short Stories' is; a collection of short stories that I fashioned in my mind (with small bits of real life peppered in between). I purposely wanted to write with such vivid imagery that the listener couldn't help but be taken away to some other place in their own minds and connect with the characters and in many cases, to ultimately be connected with each other. Maybe that's what I like about the idea of storytelling the most, its ability to connect us. After all, isn't that the point of it all?” - Scott Gray'Raincoats & Other Short Stories', will only be available on iTunes in the U.K. and Europe and is officially released on March 22, 2019.For more information on Scott Gray, please visit his website at www.ScottGrayMusic.com

Scott Gray "Raincoats"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.