HVAC Chillers 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Market Share and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

HVAC Chillers Market 2019

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) chillers are equipment used to cool a building or an equipment. HVAC is an assembly of various types of equipment installed together to provide heating and cooling. It is also used in different industries to keep the machinery running by maintaining the temperature of the place where machines are installed.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing demand for district cooling. District cooling is replacing the traditional air cooling methods because of increased advantages like energy-saving, low environmental damage, and reduced maintenance needs. Furthermore, the increasing tourism market in nations of MEA and Asia has enhanced the construction of hotels and public infrastructure, which make extensive use of district cooling. HVAC chillers are one of the major facilities of district cooling. Also, the demand for airports, sports complexes, religious sites, and public infrastructure in the Southeast Asian countries will augment growth in the global HVAC chillers market during the forecast period.

APAC dominates the HVAC chillers market over the forecast period. The increasing data centers, hotels, and office spaces are significantly promoting the growth of the HVAC chiller market in the region. Further, hospitals also make use of HVAC chillers for ventilation. Thus, growing healthcare concerns in APAC and increased accessibility to finance and insurance will boost market growth in APAC.

The global HVAC Chillers market is valued at 8800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11100 million US$ by the

end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HVAC Chillers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HVAC Chillers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

United Technologies (Carrier)

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Screw Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 HVAC Chillers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of HVAC Chillers

1.2 HVAC Chillers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HVAC Chillers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Screw Chillers

1.2.3 Scroll Chillers

1.2.4 Centrifugal Chillers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 HVAC Chillers Segment by Application

1.3.1 HVAC Chillers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global HVAC Chillers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global HVAC Chillers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global HVAC Chillers Market Size

1.5.1 Global HVAC Chillers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global HVAC Chillers Production (2014-2025)

………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HVAC Chillers Business

7.1 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

7.1.1 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES HVAC Chillers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 HVAC Chillers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES HVAC Chillers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

7.2.1 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) HVAC Chillers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 HVAC Chillers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) HVAC Chillers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Johnson Controls

7.3.1 Johnson Controls HVAC Chillers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 HVAC Chillers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Chillers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 LG Electronics

7.4.1 LG Electronics HVAC Chillers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 HVAC Chillers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 LG Electronics HVAC Chillers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mitsubishi Electric

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric HVAC Chillers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 HVAC Chillers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric HVAC Chillers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 United Technologies (Carrier)

7.6.1 United Technologies (Carrier) HVAC Chillers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 HVAC Chillers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 United Technologies (Carrier) HVAC Chillers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



