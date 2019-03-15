Camel Meat Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Camel Meat Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Camel Meat Market 2019

Camel meat constitutes a good source of nutrients for people residing in the dry area and is considered as an important food component across MEA. Camel meat contains essential elements such as protein and is rich in fat, vitamins A and B, iron, zinc, and amino acids.

When compared to beef, camel meat has relatively high polyunsaturated fatty acid levels. This proves to be an important factor in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, which are usually linked to the consumption of saturated fat. Camel meat also serves as a remedy for diseases such as pneumonia, hypertension, hyperacidity, and respiratory diseases. It is also considered as an aphrodisiac. The popularity of camel meat is increasing across the world due to its health benefits. It is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years.

EMEA accounted for the majority of shares in the market during 2017. The growth of this market is primarily due to rising consumption of camel meat in Middle Eastern countries and the rising demand for exotic and luxury meats.

The global Camel Meat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Camel Meat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Camel Meat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fettayleh Smallgoods

Samex Australian Meat Company

Windy Hills Australian Game Meats

Exoticmeatmarkets

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Processed Camel Meat

Fresh Camel Meat

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Camel Meat Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Camel Meat

1.2 Camel Meat Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Camel Meat Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Processed Camel Meat

1.2.3 Fresh Camel Meat

1.3 Camel Meat Segment by Application

1.3.1 Camel Meat Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Online Retail

1.3.3 Offline Retail

1.4 Global Camel Meat Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Camel Meat Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Camel Meat Market Size

1.5.1 Global Camel Meat Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Camel Meat Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Camel Meat Business

7.1 Fettayleh Smallgoods

7.1.1 Fettayleh Smallgoods Camel Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Camel Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Fettayleh Smallgoods Camel Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samex Australian Meat Company

7.2.1 Samex Australian Meat Company Camel Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Camel Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samex Australian Meat Company Camel Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Windy Hills Australian Game Meats

7.3.1 Windy Hills Australian Game Meats Camel Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Camel Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Windy Hills Australian Game Meats Camel Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Exoticmeatmarkets

7.4.1 Exoticmeatmarkets Camel Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Camel Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Exoticmeatmarkets Camel Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Camel Meat Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Camel Meat Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Camel Meat

8.4 Camel Meat Industrial Chain Analysis

Continued…..



