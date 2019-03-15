Bio-based Solvent Market 2019 Global Growth Opportunities, Applications, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Bio-based Solvent Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Bio-based Solvent Market 2019

Green and bio-based solvents serve as an alternative to the conventional solvents in the market as they help in reducing the negative environmental impact caused from the use of solvents in chemical production. Green and bio-based solvents are produced from renewable resources; they are biodegradable, non-corrosive & non-carcinogenic in nature, recyclable and help prevent ozone depletion.

Easy availability of biofuels, rising environmental awareness and increasing demand for sustainable products are main factors contributing to the growth of market. Rising environmental awareness has increased the preference for bio-based or green solvents over conventional solvents. As these solvents are VOC-free, consumers are not exposed to harmful chemicals. Biofuels are derived from plants or animals and these raw materials are easily available in the market. This offers significant opportunities for the production of biofuel. Moreover, the transportation of biofuels is also much easier than conventional fossil fuels. The rising demand from key application segments such as paints & coatings and adhesives is also expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period. The growing application scope of green & bio-based solvents in the afore mentioned segments can be attributed to the minimal environmental impacts caused by the products, mainly as they are derived from organic and renewable sources. North America would continue to dominate the market through 2020 due to intense awareness among the consumers for the adoption of green solvents and robust improvement in the U.S. & Mexican construction industry. However, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2015-2020.

The global Bio-based Solvent market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio-based Solvent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-based Solvent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Cargill

The Dow Chemical Company

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lactate Esters

Methyl Soyate

Alcohols

D-Limonene

Others

Segment by Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Ink

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Bio-based Solvent Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Solvent

1.2 Bio-based Solvent Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lactate Esters

1.2.3 Methyl Soyate

1.2.4 Alcohols

1.2.5 D-Limonene

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Bio-based Solvent Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bio-based Solvent Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.3 Printing Ink

1.3.4 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

1.3.5 Paints & Coatings

1.4 Global Bio-based Solvent Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Production (2014-2025)

………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-based Solvent Business

7.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Bio-based Solvent Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bio-based Solvent Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Bio-based Solvent Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Bio-based Solvent Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bio-based Solvent Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Bio-based Solvent Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cargill

7.3.1 Cargill Bio-based Solvent Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bio-based Solvent Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cargill Bio-based Solvent Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The Dow Chemical Company

7.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Bio-based Solvent Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bio-based Solvent Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company Bio-based Solvent Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Bio-based Solvent Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bio-based Solvent Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio-based Solvent

8.4 Bio-based Solvent Industrial Chain Analysis

Continued…..



