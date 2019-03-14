Physician and surgeon Kamal Pourmoghadam, MD starts Blog about Heart Health and related Medical Issues

Website of Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, Orlando, Florida Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, Orlando, Florida Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida Dr Kamal K Pourmoghadam, Florida Blog of Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam

Dr. Kamal Pourmoghadam's blog will focus on heart health, one of the most important public health issues. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US

Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (N/A:N/A)

When patients research online, they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand. I hope I can fill that information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand” — Dr. Kamal K. Pourmoghadam, Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Kamal K. Pourmoghadam , board certified in general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery, has started a Blog to provide easy-to-understand information how to keep your heart healthy, from childhood to old age. With the Blog articles, the public and patients can easily understand the underlying medical issues and treatments. The Blog is available at https://drpourmoghadam.home.blog/ In his Blog, Dr. Pourmoghadam will explain that heart disease actually describes several conditions, many of which relate to plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries. As the plaque builds, arteries narrow, thus making it more difficult for blood to flow. This increases the for a heart attack or stroke. However, there are many other types of heart issues, such as angina, arrhythmia, and ultimately heart failure.Here are some key points, very briefly summarized. What can one do to prevent heart disease? By prevention and heeding the warning signs and symptoms of heart problems. Some of the following signs and symptoms may indicate heart issues:* Pain or discomfort in the upper body* Breathlessness* Chest pain or discomfort* Lightheadedness* Cold sweatsPreventive measures to protect the heart include lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. Also, certain lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of heart disease, including:* Regular exercise* Heart healthy diet (low in saturated fat, sugars, and salt, and includes fresh fruits and vegetables)* Not smoking* Carefully following the instructions for other medications you are taking* Stress managementDr. Pourmoghadam explains that “in today’s medical practices, doctors and staff are often rushed and do not always have the time to answer in detail all questions that the patients have. When patients research online, such as on the website of the National Institutes of Health, they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson. I hope I can fill that information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.”Dr. Pourmoghadam’s blog is available at https://drpourmoghadam.home.blog/ About Dr. Kamal K. Pourmoghadam Kamal Pourmoghadam , MD, is a pediatric cardiac surgeon at The Heart Center at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. He is board certified in general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery.Dr. Pourmoghadam earned his bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley, and his medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. He trained for adult cardiac surgery at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and for congenital cardiac surgery at the University of Washington, Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle.Dr. Pourmoghadam is a professor of surgery at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, practicing congenital cardiac surgery for over twenty years and has been active in clinical research. He has extensive experience in neonatal and infant cardiac surgery and has special interest in the repair of single ventricle physiology patients and research in univentricular hearts.References:Website: https://kamalpourmoghadam.com Blog: https://drpourmoghadam.home.blog/ Blog: http://drpourmoghadamhome.wordpress.com News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-kamal-pourmoghadam News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-kamal-pourmoghadam#425f92ce-0ccc-4fe2-8c31-56cf497704f4 News: https://hype.news/dr-kamal-pourmoghadam/ News report about Dr. Pourmoghadam: http://www.tiogapublishing.com/features/the_marketplace/covington-tot-returns-home-to-pennsylvania-after-lengthy-oklahoma-hospital/article_04865c00-0ae5-11e1-aec8-001cc4c002e0.html Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kamal-pourmoghadam-9a796157/

