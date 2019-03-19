Alliance Background LLC and The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc Announce Exclusive Partnership

Partnership will Provide Superior Background Screening Services and Member Benefits.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 2018 by screening industry veteran and longtime league member Brittany Bollinger, Alliance Background delivers background screening services using advanced technology to deliver industry leading speed and accuracy, superior customer service and unbeatable value to achieve a perfect “3 out of 3”." When conceptualizing the Alliance Cares program, the first organization that came to mind was Junior League ," said Alliance Background Founder Brittany Bollinger. “As a longtime member, I have witnessed firsthand how the league and its members ignite and inspire community change. I am extremely excited at this opportunity to give back to such a wonderful organization.”“AJLI is committed to offering a wide array of benefits to its membership and Leagues. In partnering with Alliance Background, our Association has access to a wide array of background screening services designed to meet a variety of staffing and volunteer needs.” --- Aditi Deeg, Chief Operating OfficerAbout Alliance Background, LLC.Founded in 2018, Alliance Background leverages both a fresh point of view with years of industry experience, leading edge technology and a superior commitment to service.Alliance founder Brittany Bollinger is active in many associations and organizations including Junior Leagues International, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Delta Gamma and currently serves on the Board of HR Tampa. Ms. Bollinger previously served as the youngest elected board member to the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS).About the Junior LeagueFounded in 1901 by New Yorker and social activism pioneer, Mary Harriman, The Junior League is an organization of transformational female leaders who set bold goals, open their circles, disrupt convention and change the conversation for the betterment of civil society. Today, there are Leagues across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.