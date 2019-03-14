Military officials from US Air Force, US Army, UK MoD & French Air Force to present briefings at Close Air Support 2019

Close Air Support 2019 Conference

SMi reports: The 5th annual Close Air Support Conference in June is set to host an international gathering of military officials, agencies, & industry experts.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Close Air Support (CAS) conference is returning to London on the 5th and 6th June 2019 to discuss the vital importance of CAS capabilities and allied interoperability. CAS 2019 will provide delegates with the opportunity to delve into the knowledge of international military organisations as they discuss how increased agility, interoperability, and combat effectiveness are being rapidly developed.Conference delegates will have the chance to hear vital perspectives from the US Air Force, US Army, UK MoD and French Air Force with a series of in-depth presentations from senior officials. This includes:• Major General David P San Clemente, Senior Air National Guard, Advisor to the Commander, United States Air Force Special, Operations Command, US Air Force will present a keynote address on ‘Close Air Support — Past, Present and Future, A Foundational View’• Lieutenant Colonel Nick Sargent, Division Chief, Us Army Multi-Domain Targeting Center, US Army will present on ‘Enhancing Air-Land Co-operation through Multi-Doman Operations’• Wing Commander Jason Wells, SO1 Equipment Capability, JALO, UK MoD will present on ‘JALO’s Efforts in Optimising Air Land Integration for Effective CAS and Joint Fires’• Lieutenant Colonel Vivien Beral, Commandant du Centre de Formation à l’Appui Aérien, French-German Air to Ground Operations School, French Air Force will present on ‘The Importance of JTACs within the C2 Network for CAS Operations’Full presentation details can be viewed on the event brochure at http://www.closeair-support.com/einpress This year’s event will aim to provide relevant mission updates from real-time operations and include in-depth discussion on key areas of interest such as; international programme updates, digitally aided CAS, joint fire delivery and targeting, command and control, JTAC training and operations, CAS platform updates and avionics, and more.There will be networking opportunities where delegates can build co-operation between strategic partners and educate the industry on the unique needs of the operator and end user.For those interested in attending there is a £400 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring at midnight on Friday 29th March 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.closeair-support.com/einpress 5th-6th JuneLondon, UK---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion



