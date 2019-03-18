U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews Names abode Among Best Home Security Systems of 2019

abode has been recognized as a Best Home Security System of 2019 by U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews team for abode's Essentials Starter Kit and iota.

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington DC – March 18, 2019 – abode has been recognized as a Best Home Security System of 2019 by U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews team.U.S. News’ new guide features in-depth information on choosing a home security system and covers a range of options, from cost and features to length-of-contract and size of the network.“We’re thrilled to have been chosen as the Best Overall DIY Security Solution by the U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews team,” said Chris Carney, CEO of abode. “Our two solutions, the abode Essentials Starter Kit and abode iota were developed to put the power back into the hands of the consumer. We allow them to build the smart home security system that best fits their needs and do so without locking them into any long-term contracts. We’re the only solution available offering on-demand professional monitoring to customers who need an extra layer of security from time to time and we remain committed to building out our extensive list of compatible smart home sensors and devices to provide best-in-class interoperability.”U.S. News evaluated specific home security categories based on consumer needs, including the Best Professionally Installed Systems, the Best Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Systems and the Best Home Security Systems with Cameras. U.S. News’ 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes a nationwide consumer survey, opinions from independent security experts and third-party reviews.ABOUT ABODE SYSTEMSFounded in 2014 by former ADT executive Christopher Carney, abode was designed to be the most flexible and comprehensive all-in-one DIY smart security solution. With a vision of providing ease, simplicity and choice, abode combines a no-contract home security platform with comprehensive smart home functionality. Customers can choose on-demand short-term monitoring with no contract or commitment and abode offers out-of-the-box support for virtually any smart home device on the market including Nest, Amazon Echo, the Google Assistant, ZigBee and Z-Wave. This powerful platform is delivered in a simple user interface, giving customers an intuitive and easily customizable experience from setup to everyday use. Your home, your abode.ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORTU.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.Press Contact:Ashley Daigneault: ashley@castercomm.com | 401-792-7080Peter Girard: pgirard@castercomm.com | 401-792-7080



