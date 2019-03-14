3PL in FMCG Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

3PL in FMCG -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

This report studies the global 3PL in FMCG market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3PL in FMCG market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Food such as staples, dairy products, confectionary, fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods, fresh and processed meat, and fish are some of the examples in the food category which are transported by the 3PL players.

The 3PL market in FMCG industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. 3PL service providers in the market compete intensely based on price, delivery speed, reliability, and supply chain capacity. By offering value-added services, companies would differentiate their service offerings. Several players in the FMCG logistics market are adopting M&A strategies to increase the product portfolio and expand their geographical presence.

The global 3PL in FMCG market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

CEVA Logistics

C.H. ROBINSON

Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

DACHSER

GEFCO

XPO Logistics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Distribution

Retail

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food

Beverage

Personal Care

Household Care

