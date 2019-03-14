Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, Size, Share, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.

The global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is valued at 42369.5 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 96781.0 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.52% during 2019-2025.

Top Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Manufacturers Covered in This report

DENSO Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Continental

Bosch

Visteon

Harman International

Alpine Electronics Inc

Clarion

Magneti Marelli

Desay SV

Yazaki Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc

Luxoft Holding, Inc

Synaptics Incorporated

Rightware

Market Breakdown by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of World

Market Breakdown by Type:

Instrument Cluster

Infotainment & Telematics

HUD (Head-Up Display)

Other

Market Breakdown by Application:

Economic Passenger Cars (Below 20000 USD)

Mid-Price Passenger Cars (20000-40000 USD)

Luxury Passenger Cars (Above 40000 USD)

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) 1

1.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 2

1.2.2 Instrument Cluster 3

1.2.3 Infotainment & Telematics 4

1.2.4 HUD 5

1.3 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Segment by Applications 6

1.3.1 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue Comparison by Applications (2014-2025) 6

1.3.2 Economic Passenger Cars 7

1.3.3 Mid-Price Passenger Cars 7

1.3.4 Luxury Passenger Cars 8

1.4 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market by Regions 9

1.4.1 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Size by Regions 9

1.4.2 North America Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 10

1.4.3 Europe Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 11

1.4.4 China Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 12

1.4.5 Japan Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 13

1.4.6 Korea Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 14

1.5 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Size 15

2 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Competition by Manufacturers 16

2.1 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 16

2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products, Area Served, Product Types 18

2.3 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.3.1 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 20

2.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 21

...

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Business 42

7.1 Bosch 42

7.1.1 Company Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 42

7.1.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 43

7.1.3 Bosch Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 44

7.2 Valeo S.A. 44

7.2.1 Company Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 44

7.2.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 45

7.2.3 Valeo S.A. Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 46

7.3 DENSO Corporation 46

7.3.1 DENSO Corporation Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 46

7.3.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 47

7.3.3 DENSO Corporation Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 48

7.4 Continental 48

7.4.1 Company Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 48

7.4.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 49

7.4.3 Continental Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 50

7.5 Visteon 51

7.5.1 Company Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 51

7.5.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 52

7.5.3 Visteon Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 52

7.6 Harman International 53

7.6.1 Company Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 53

7.6.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 54

7.6.3 Harman International Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 55

7.7 Alpine Electronics Inc 55

7.7.1 Company Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 55

7.7.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 56

7.7.3 Alpine Electronics Inc Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 57

7.8 Clarion 57

7.8.1 Company Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 57

7.8.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 58

7.8.3 Clarion Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 58

7.9 Magneti Marelli 59

7.9.1 Company Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Products and Area Served 59

7.9.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product Overview 60

7.9.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 61

7.10 Desay SV 62

7.11 Yazaki Corporation 64

7.12 Nuance Communications, Inc 66

7.13 Luxoft Holding, Inc 68

7.14 Synaptics Incorporated 70

7.15 Rightware 72



Continued...

