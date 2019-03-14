Buckwheat Extract Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Buckwheat Extract Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Buckwheat contains a flavonoid known as rutin which fortifies the blood vessels. Rutin has been identified as vitamin-P and is known for its ability to strengthen blood vessel and maintaining the elasticity. The use of buckwheat is varied and makes an important ingredient in supplements that aim at preventing disorders associated with blood vessels aging such as hypertension, myocardial infarction atherosclerosis and strokes. Other benefits of buckwheat extract include improving digestion, building immunity, and bone health etc.

Buckwheat extract’s diversified use in therapeutic herbal formulations providing benefits such as strengthening blood vessels and improving blood flow, also providing additional health benefits in diabetes management improving bone health and many more is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally the buckwheat extract has the ability to blend with majority of food products providing an additional use in the food and beverage industries. The use of the extract in food as an additive is one of the key drivers for the growth of the global buckwheat market.

Consumer’s preferences are noticeably on a shift towards the healthier options and the organic buckwheat extract is therefore expected to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

The global Buckwheat Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Buckwheat Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Buckwheat Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nexira

Foodchem International Corporation

The Good Scents Company

Martin Bauer Group

Panacea Phytoextracts

La Milanaise

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder Extract

Liquid Extract

Segment by Application

Herbal Supplements

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Table of Contents

1 Buckwheat Extract Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Buckwheat Extract

1.2 Buckwheat Extract Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Buckwheat Extract Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Powder Extract

1.2.3 Liquid Extract

1.3 Buckwheat Extract Segment by Application

1.3.1 Buckwheat Extract Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Herbal Supplements

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Food and Beverages

1.4 Global Buckwheat Extract Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Buckwheat Extract Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Buckwheat Extract Market Size

1.5.1 Global Buckwheat Extract Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Buckwheat Extract Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Buckwheat Extract Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Buckwheat Extract Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Buckwheat Extract Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Buckwheat Extract Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Buckwheat Extract Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Buckwheat Extract Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Buckwheat Extract Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Buckwheat Extract Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Buckwheat Extract Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Buckwheat Extract Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Buckwheat Extract Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Buckwheat Extract Production

3.4.1 North America Buckwheat Extract Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Buckwheat Extract Production

3.5.1 Europe Buckwheat Extract Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Buckwheat Extract Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Buckwheat Extract Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Buckwheat Extract Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Buckwheat Extract Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Buckwheat Extract Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Buckwheat Extract Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Buckwheat Extract Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Buckwheat Extract Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Buckwheat Extract Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Buckwheat Extract Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Buckwheat Extract Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Buckwheat Extract Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Buckwheat Extract Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Buckwheat Extract Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Buckwheat Extract Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Buckwheat Extract Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Buckwheat Extract Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Buckwheat Extract Business

7.1 Nexira

7.1.1 Nexira Buckwheat Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Buckwheat Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nexira Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Foodchem International Corporation

7.2.1 Foodchem International Corporation Buckwheat Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Buckwheat Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Foodchem International Corporation Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 The Good Scents Company

7.3.1 The Good Scents Company Buckwheat Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Buckwheat Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 The Good Scents Company Buckwheat Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Martin Bauer Group

7.4.1 Martin Bauer Group Buckwheat Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Buckwheat Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

Continuous…

