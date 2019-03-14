Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2024

Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

This report studies the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in USA, Europe, Japan and Korea etc.

The Global glass mat thermoplastics (GMT) market size was 681.36 Million USD in 2018 and it will be 905.81 Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR 2.82% from 2018 to 2026.

Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Manufacturers Covered in This report

Hanwha

Quadrant

Market Breakdown by Regions

USA

Europe

Korea

Japan

Consumption Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Breakdown by Type:

Polypropylene (PP) GMT

Polyamide (PA) GMT

Others

Market Breakdown by Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Marine

Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Product 1

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 1

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 3

1.4 Market by Type 3

1.4.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 3

1.4.2 Polypropylene (PP) GMT 4

1.4.3 Polyamide (PA) GMT 4

1.5 Market by Application 5

1.5.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application 5

1.5.2 Automotive 6

1.5.3 Building and Construction 7

1.5.4 Marine 7

1.6 Study Objectives 7

1.7 Years Considered 8

2 Growth Rate 9

2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production 9

2.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue 2014-2026 9

2.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production 2014-2026 9

2.1.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Capacity 2014-2026 10

2.1.4 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Marketing Pricing and Trends 11

2.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026 11

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 12

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 12

2.3.2 Key Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Manufacturers 12

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues 13

...

8 Manufacturers Profiles 62

8.1 Hanwha 62

8.1.1 Hanwha Company Details 62

8.1.2 Company Description 62

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) 63

8.1.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Product Description 64

8.1.5 Company News 65

8.2 Quadrant 66

8.2.1 Quadrant Company Details 66

8.2.2 Company Description 66

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) 67

8.2.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Product Description 68

8.2.5 Company News 72

9 Production Forecasts 74

9.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production and Revenue Forecast 74

9.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production Forecast 2020-2026 74

9.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue Forecast 2020-2026 75

9.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions 75

9.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue Forecast by Regions 75

9.2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production Forecast by Regions 76

9.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Key Producers Forecast 78

9.3.1 United States 78

9.3.2 Europe 79

9.3.3 Korea 80

9.3.4 Japan 81

9.4 Forecast by Type 82

9.4.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production Forecast by Type 82

9.4.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue Forecast by Type 83

Continued...

