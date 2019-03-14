iStorage diskAshur PRO² wins Best Encryption Product at the Infosec Awards 2019 run by Cyber Defense Magazine, making it the third win for this product.

To be shortlisted is an honour, to win – I am humbled. This product has surpassed many expectations, winning 3 security awards and passing rigorous security tests to attain government accreditations.” — John Michael

LONDON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (March 2019,) iStorage Ltd, is thrilled to announce that their popular diskAshur PRO² PIN authenticated hardware encrypted portable data storage device has won the ‘Best Encryption Product’ category at this year’s Infosec Awards run by Cyber Defense Magazine.Says Team CDM who judges the awards:“The award reviews the hottest, most innovative, best, market leaders, next-generation and cutting edge INFOSEC companies offering incredible products and services.We scoured the globe and found over 3,000 companies who create and offer the most respected InfoSec products and services. Some are startups, some are early stage, some are bigger known players. But what they all have in common is a drive for innovation. They truly want to help you get ahead of the next breach, they offer solutions for businesses and government agencies of all sizes, big and small.”This will be the third recent win for the diskAshur PRO² HDD, having previously won in the Tools and Hardware category of Security Today magazine’s New Product of the Year Awards (USA), as well as being named the Security Product of the Year at PC Pro Magazine’s Security Excellence Awards (UK).Says John Michael, CEO, iStorage Limited:“I am thrilled that the diskAshur PRO² has won such a prestigious award. To be shortlisted is an honour and to win – I am humbled. This product has surpassed many expectations, winning three security awards as well as passing rigorous security tests to attain government accreditations such as: FIPS 140-2 Level 3, NCSC CPA, NLNCSA BSPA and NATO Restricted Level. All of us at iStorage are truly passionate in offering ultra-secure innovative products with credible certifications and we absolutely love what we do so thank you!”The judging panel consisted of Certified Information Systems Security Professionals (CISSP) and Certificate Ethical Hacker (CEH), certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials.To find out more about the iStorage diskAshur PRO² HDD/SSD, please visit https://istorage-uk.com or contact +44 (0) 20 8991 6260.

Introducing the diskAshur range of PIN authenticated hardware encrypted portable and desktop based HDDs and SSDs with capacities from 500GB to 12TB



