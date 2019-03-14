PUNE, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Agrochemicals Market 2019 : Manufacturers Analysis,Applications,Demand by Regions & Forecasts to 2026”.

Agrochemicals Industry 2019

Description:-

The Global Agrochemicals Market size is estimated to reach USD 301.56 Billion by 2026. Agrochemicals are used in the agricultural field for crop protection and related applications. The demand for agrochemicals is driven by rapidly growing need for the agricultural products. Agrochemicals growth has grown as crop protection chemicals due to heavy loss that the farmers and companies encounter in case of pest attacks. In order to protect crops different types of agrochemicals such as insecticides, pesticides, and fertilizers are used.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695820-agrochemicals-market-by-product-fertilizers-crop-protection-chemicals

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The changing consumer preference for different types of food products has led to increased consumption of food and crop production. This trend is a result of different economic, social, environmental, and technological factors. Rising disposable income of consumers, increasing urbanization especially among the middle-income families, and economic growth of several emerging nations are some of the crucial factors that have led to increased consumption of agricultural products and agrochemicals.

Governmental policy support for enhanced production of agricultural products have also played a significant role in the agrochemicals industry. Emerging nations have witnessed higher growth in the agricultural industry since past a decade where government has supported the industry strongly. For instance, India has one of the world’s most competitive agricultural industry and includes policy supports such as National Mission on food processing, development of seeds backed by 100 % FDI under automatic route, and promotional rationalization of tariffs. Such phenomenon has strongly driven the consumption of agrochemicals.

Technological advancements have also contributed significantly to the continuous growth of the industry. Advances in the pesticides formulations for sustainable and eco-friendly vegetable pest management are the result of technical and material developments. The global agrochemicals industry also includes a crucial restraint of stringent regulatory framework as not all agrochemicals are environment friendly and are known to cause environmental degradation.

Asia Pacific is the most popular and lucrative market for the agricultural industry and agrochemicals. The region contains two of the world’s most populous countries, China and India, that are lured by the size and increasing consumer expenditure. North America, Europe, and Central & South America are also expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The United States, Germany, France, China, India, and Japan are the among the most significant countries for the agrochemicals.

The global agrochemicals market is highly competitive and constitutes of numerous vertically integrated major players from the raw material to distribution stage of the values chain. Some of the major agrochemicals market players include BASF, Bayer CropScience, Dow Agrosciences LLC, Agrium, Syngenta AG, and Monsanto Company.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695820-agrochemicals-market-by-product-fertilizers-crop-protection-chemicals

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Agrochemicals Market Insights

3.1. Agrochemicals industry snapshot

3.2. Agrochemicals value chain & distribution analysis

3.3. Agrochemicals production trends and future capacity expansion analysis

3.4. Agrochemicals market dynamics

3.4.1. Agrochemicals Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Agrochemicals Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.4.3. Agrochemicals Market opportunity analysis

3.5. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.6. Agrochemicals market PEST analysis, 2017

3.7. Agrochemicals industry trends

3.8. Competitive company ranking analysis

4. Agrochemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Product

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Pesticides

4.2.1. Organophosphates

4.2.2. Bio-Pesticides

4.2.3. Others

4.3. Fertilizers

4.3.1. Nitrogenous

4.3.2. Phosphatic

4.3.3. Others

4.4. Others

5. Agrochemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Crop-based

5.3. Non-crop-based

6. Agrochemicals Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695820

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.